MOSIMANE HAILS QATAR READINESS

AL AHLY Sports Club manager Pitso Mosimane has applauded Qatar’s commitment to hosting a safe FIFA Club World Cup during a press conference on Sunday.

Mosimane and his players spent five weeks in a medical bubble in order to participate in the tournament, which started last week on Thursday but were eliminated at semi-final stage by European champions Bayern Munich.

Qatar has implemented strict health and safety protocols in order to host the tournament safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of Qatar’s preparedness, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach said: “We haven’t faced any issues during the past five weeks. We are trying our best to look after our health and the health of our opponents. We comply with these rules to ensure the safety of everyone and in order to continue playing football.”

Mosimane also nodded Qatar’s readiness to host the FIFA World Cup, which is due next year.

“The airport, transportation, hotels, stadiums and training pitches are all fantastic and these are the most important components when it comes to hosting a successful World Cup. From a technical point of view, everything is compliant here. I’d give it a green tick,” said Mosimane.

The Egyptian giants lost to European champions Bayern Munich 2-0 in the semis on Monday and will face CONMEBOL representatives Palmeiras of Brazil in the third-place match today.

Bayern players and staff have equally praised Qatar’s preparedness with the world cup just under two years’ time.