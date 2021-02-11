Political arm still strong on health supply system

Dr Jonas Chanda says the recent happenings in the health sector have dented the image of the Ministry of Health leading to dampened confidence levels by the public and indeed key stakeholders.
“We need to change this status as this is not what the Ministry of Health stands for. We need to move with the people and not away from the people we are called to serve. The duty of the Ministry of Health is [to] promote quality health services to all, leaving no one behind, and doing no harm to any,” he says. “On 3rd February 2021, I signed the commencement order to bring into effect the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Act No.9 of 2019 which has since been published in the Government gazette. In short, Medical Stores Limited is now transformed into ZAMMSA. The commencement of ZAMMSA will promote an efficient and cost-effective system for the procurement, warehousing and distribution of medicines and medical supplies as a public service provider rather than a profit-oriented entity established under the companies Act. Procurement functions will now move from Ministry of Health to ZAMMSA. In addition, operationalisation of ZAMMSA is expected to ensure timely availability of medicines and medical supplies in public health facilities enabled through the establishment of a Medicines and Medical Supplies Fund to support the procurement of medicines and medical supplies for public health facilities. I urge our cooperating partners and other stakeholders to support this Fund. I will be appointing the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency board in the coming days in line with ZAMMSA Act since the old Medical Stores board no longer exists by virtue of this transition.”
Taking away the procurement responsibilities from the Ministry of Health is a positive move. But transforming MSL into ZAMMSA while retaining the politician’s power – the minister – to appoint the board simply undoes the good intentions. It is said any good strategy must be continually monitored and evaluated to make sure it can be easily adapted as situations on the ground change. We also know that punishing corruption is a vital component of any effective anti-corruption effort. This is because, due to corruption, people especially the poor get hurt when resources are wasted.
Currently, we have a lot of examples where boards of all parastatal bodies are dominated by PF sympathisers. These are the same people who determine suppliers to those institutions, mostly based on political affiliation rather than competence. So, since the minister still retains the power to appoint the ZAMMSA board, there is no doubt he will pick on his allies in the PF. Eventually he will also fall into the same trap as his predecessors.
The health of people is very important to any nation. Here is what Buddha say about good health: “To keep the body in good health is a duty…otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.” And Anne Wilson Schaef said: “Good health is not something we can buy. However, it can be an extremely valuable savings account.”
So, the earlier this government prioritises good health for this country, the better. You cannot have a government that compromises the health of its people by making them consume substandard drugs such as those supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy. That is total carelessness and outright murder. Can you imagine how many people died after consuming those medicines! Imagine how many people contracted HIV/AIDS after using those defective condoms supplied by Honeybee! How careless can a government be! In serious democracies, Chitalu Chilufya should have resigned on his own without waiting to be sacked by his appointing authority. In fact, he should have been facing prosecution now in our courts of law for that criminal act.
Claes Sandgren warns that “not only is corruption an obstacle to development, but it is also unfair. A company that wins a contract using bribes is not acting fairly and is, in fact, distorting competition. Corruption is unfair to poor people as well because it reduces funds available for social sector spending and because it costs poor people relatively more to pay bribes for social services such as medical care and schooling for their children. Besides, corruption renders government regulation ineffective because it generates non-compliance with requirements for safety, public health, and environmental protection.”
For a long time, politicians have benefited a lot financially from being minister of health or through that ministry. The ministry has been and remains a gold mine for our politicians especially the ruling party. Their interests in and with the pharmaceutical companies are gigantic. This is why they can’t let go even as they try to move this and that responsibility.
We really don’t see anything positive to come out of ZAMMSA as long as the minister continues to pick and weigh down on the board.
As we have stated before, the failure of political governance has made corruption endemic in our country, and is a shared fundamental root cause. Today those in power remain there through corrupt and weak institutions – the police, DEC, ACC, and the judiciary.
We believe the first point of call to ensuring integrity of public procurement is to have a mental transformation in the whole accountability supply chain. The private sector must accept that bribery is wrong, and that demanding bribes is wrong. Politicians and other leaders must accept that using their position other than for the purpose for which it was intended is wrong. Surely, procurement professionals, accountants, bankers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life must know that taking part in corrupt activities is wrong and abetting corruption is wrong. Society must be sensitised to abhor the corrupt and not celebrate them.
Corruption must be elevated to the level of criminality that it is – a crime against humanity. Let’s stop arguing against corruption, as there has been enough of that; let us take up a fight against corruption. Corruption must be seen as a cause of poverty, not merely a consequence. Honesty and integrity, as well as democracy and human rights must be seen as necessary steps in the work to bring about development.
