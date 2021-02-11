Serving the poor: redeeming Zambia’s culture of cadres

The word “cadre” carries negative connotations in the current political climate in Zambia. Of course, we have seen this before. In the 1970s and 1980s, the then ruling party had a specialised team of cadres known as the UNIP Youth Wing. Nicknamed the “by air”, this cadre was a violent one. It went after innocent Zambians. It could not be stopped. It was, in fact, seemingly, much more powerful than the state police in those days. The UNIP cadres carried orders only from their party functionaries such as ward chairmen and district governors. It was unfortunate and regrettable.

The culture of cadreism has increased in our generation due to a combination of factors: youth unemployment, and this penchant desire by the ruling party to try and stay in power forever. A combination of poverty, youth unemployment, and clueless leadership is becoming a breeding ground for the new cadre movement’s growth. Dr Bowman Lusambo, the erstwhile Minister of Lusaka Province has stated that he is a chief bootlicker and cadre to President Lungu. According to Lusambo, just as Jesus had a cadre of disciples, so must Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. And in that respect then, Dr Lusambo sees himself as carrying out a very spiritual mandate by being a chief cadre and bootlicker to a human being, the President of our Republic.

Of course, the President of our Republic enjoys the bootlicking. This is why he cannot stand against the culture of patronage, theft and, lack of common sense. These cadres are free to do whatever they want because in State House is a president who flourishes under cadres’ culture. Some of the President’s closest cadres are fake businessmen who used the President’s name to obtain big contracts at the Ministry of Health only to supply rotten condoms and defective drugs. It indeed pays well to be a cadre and a bootlicker. After the revelations of the abuse at the Ministry of Health, nothing else can be done. These culprits cannot be brought to book, because as top cadres and bootlickers, they are shielded from legal accountability. They can steal as much money as possible from the treasury and supply poison to Zambian people – and there will be no proper accountability. It ends, as I have always said, in beautiful signatures, and no action.

The opposition parties also seem to have the cadre problem of their own. But I will not focus on the opposition because their cadre problem is nothing compared to the lawlessness being exhibited by the cadres in power. Suppose we are to have this critical attitude towards issues, in that case, we must frame them within the appreciation of the power, and the powerless.

The culture of cadreism, however, requires redemption. We need to be clear that the word “cadre” does not necessarily connote evil. What we need in our country is a new type of cadres; a cadre that is committed to the people of Zambia. A cadre that is willing to fight for the liberties of all people. A cadre that is willing to condemn evil when they see it. A cadre that is not committed to a person, but committed to the people. A cadre that is committed not to the party, but to the nation. That is the kind of cadre we need to see our country develop. The irrational devotion to a human being must be stopped and condemned. Instead, we should be wholly devoted to helping our fellow Zambians so that they can get out of poverty.

If there is any cadre movement we need in our country, it is a movement of the people, for the people, and by the people themselves. In that way, we will have redeemed our culture of cadres, to that of service.

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com