Zambia is a 1,000 times poorer than in 1991 – Luonde

FATHER Richard Luonde has assured people that PF’s criminal reign will end on August 12 this year when the country goes to the poll.

He says Zambia is 1,000 times poorer today “than we were at the dawn of multiparty democracy in 1991 all because people look at politics as a cash cow, and not a service”.

Fr Luonde, the opposition NDC national chairperson, said leaders in the PF have abused citizens and stolen a lot from them.

“This criminal reign of PF is coming to pass and a new order of thinkers and not liars will begin to reorganise and move the nation forward. This government has held us to ransom, it is time to show them that we have the power through the vote,” he said in an interview. “I see a new breed of leaders with brilliant ideas; a team of patriots that will save the country. And these leaders can only be in the opposition alliance, certainly not in PF. The ruling party is now a collection of political garbage that has piled up over the years. And this garbage has found solace in the PF because there is open corruption.”

And Fr Luonde said there were people who solely depended on politics for survival.

He said this was an unfortunate trend that also promoted looting of national resources.

“We have politicians who have not worked anywhere else but politics. They are always jumping from one ruling political party to another without shame. Their main interest is to milk and loot Zambia out of all its resources. Each party that comes in power they are there,” Fr Luonde said.

“This is why PF today is shredded to pieces that one cannot bring together. Great [Michael] Sata’s pro-poor manifesto is no longer there. It is now all about looting, corruption, lies; even forgetting that they told the same lie yesterday because their lies are in trillions, violence, the economy in a shambles and no one is telling us why it is so.”

Meanwhile, Fr Luonde wished people could stop behaving like chameleons.

Reflecting on the life of the reptile, he said human beings should have a unique character that distinguishes them from animals.

“Today I spent part of the morning looking at a chameleon and observing how it reacts to its surrounding. It became a touching lesson for me and I hope it could be for all those who would want to observe the character of the chameleon in the environment it operates in,” said Fr Luonde.

“It could be very destructive for humans if we behaved like chameleons in our everyday life.

Inasmuch as the chameleon blends itself in the environment, politicians blend themselves in political parties without consideration for the masses. No ideology for themselves but just the ideology of ‘go and steal and come back alone’.

Today Zambia is 1,000 times poorer than we were at the dawn of multiparty democracy in 1991 all because people look at politics as a cash cow, and not a service.”