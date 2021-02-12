Basic Needs Basket rises to K8,394

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection says failure to address the nation’s macroeconomic challenges and provision of adequate social protection will continue to push individuals with no or lower incomes further into the poverty trap.

JCTR says Zambia has recorded the highest inflation rate since 2016 escalating the cost of living to over K8,300.

Announcing the cost of living for a family of five as measured by JCTR Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for the month of January which stood at K8,394.01, JCTR social and economic development programme manager Chama Mundia said this showed an increase of K989.96 from the December 2020 basket which was K7,404.05.

Mundia said the rise in the basket was attributed to increase in the prices of both food and the non-food but essential items.

“From the basic food items, Kapenta increased by K85.82 from K268.67 to K354.49 for 1kg, potatoes moved from K50.55 to K106.36 an increase of K56.01 for 4kg, the price of 40kg of vegetables increased by K55.44 from K506.37 to K561.81, bananas moved from K226.78 to K273.41 showing a K46.63 rise, milk showed a K40 price increase moving from K199.97 to K239.97 for 10 litres, pounded groundnuts moved from K42.83 to K74.62 for a kg, beans increased by K26.12 from K127.80 to K153.92 for 3kg, soya pieces increased by K25.91 for 2kg moving from K87.18 to K113.09,” she said. “The price of onion, other fruits, tomatoes and chicken showed increases ranging between K18.84 and K15.74. From the non-food but essential items, the price of charcoal increased by K232.20 from K353 to K567.20. Housing and electricity cost increased by K190 and K37.50 respectively from the 2020 figures as this is updated annually.”

She said key to understanding the price increases was a diverse set of contextual challenges that the country continues to grapple with.

Mundia said the fishing ban continued to mount pressure on the price of kapenta.

“Price movements from December 2020 to January 2021 are the highest month-on-month record since January 2020. Seasonality has also affected the price of vegetables in the country as was the case in January 2020 where the price of 40kg of vegetables was K669.77. Overall, the January 2021 basket has shown a 13.26 per cent increase from the January 2020 basket,” she said.

She said while the nation had continued to record favourable rainfall across the country which is projected to result in another bumper harvest in the 2020/21 farming season, significant challenges remain.

Mundia said the annual inflation rate for January 2021 stood at 21.5 per cent.

“This has been the highest annual inflation rate since April 2016. But a look at selected items on the JCTR BNNB, shows an average increase of 50 per cent between January 2020 and January 2021 for foods such as beef, beans, chicken and milk. The price of beef increased by 67.74 per cent from K72.71 per 2kg to K133.71 per 2kg, milk shows a 55.59 per cent increase, beans increased by 53.92 per cent and chicken increased by 31.62 per cent,” she said. “Thus, indicative of the significant challenges that Zambian households are facing in meeting their day-to-day basic needs.”

Mundia called upon the government in collaboration with other key stakeholders to explore interventions that would help cushion fishermen during fishing ban periods to not compromise their food security and consequently nutrition status.

“Failure to address the nation’s macroeconomic challenges and provision of adequate social protection will continue to push individuals with no or lower incomes further into the poverty trap thus eroding Zambians’ ability to live dignified lives,” said Mundia.