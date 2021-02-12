FPI condemns PF attack on Liberty Radio

FREE Press Initiative says hooliganism by political cadres should not be tolerated in a democratic dispensation where people are supposed to freely express themselves.

Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia founder Joan Chirwa, in a statement, condemned the PF cadres’ attack of Liberty Radio Station in Mporokoso on Tuesday.

Armed police surrounded Liberty Radio to stop PF cadres from breaking it.

DP president Harry Kalaba was about to feature on a live programme when a horde of scruffily dressed cadres stormed.

They ordered the radio station not to go ahead with the programme.

But interviewer Daniel Lushinga insisted that the paid-for programme goes ahead and it did – at least for more than half an hour.

In anger, the cadres, armed with iron bars and catapults, smashed one of the window panes at the radio station’s entrance.

“The Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia condemns in the strongest possible terms the attacks on Liberty Radio Station in Mporokoso by suspected Patriotic Front cadres,” Chirwa stated. “The FPI has been informed that the cadres, who were armed with iron bars and catapults, smashed windows at the radio station’s entrance when it featured Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba on a live programme on Tuesday.”

Chirwa stated that the FPI was further concerned that politically-motivated attacks on journalists and media organisations was escalating.

“We urge political parties to be open to divergent views,” Chirwa stated.

She, however, commended the police for speedily rescuing the radio station before further damage was caused.

“We must state that this hooliganism by cadres will not be tolerated in a democratic dispensation where people are supposed to express themselves freely, especially that the country will be having elections in the next few months,” she stated.

“A democracy demands that every person taking part in elections freely sells their manifestos to enable voters to make informed decisions.”

Chirwa added that journalists in both the private and public media organisations should be left to perform their duties of informing the public without fear.

She urged different political party leadership to tame their cadres and educate them on the essential roles which the media plays, “which include, among others,” covering and documenting events which others may not like.

“But that is their (the media’) role,” she stated.

“It is concerning that it is now becoming a trend that whenever an opposition leader features on a live programme, cadres mobilise themselves to attack the media organisations hosting the politician.”

Chirwa stated that the FPI was closely monitoring the situation on the ground and that it would not hesitate to condemn any undemocratic acts which would come up.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of journalists, and also some vulnerable political participants, considering that we are going into a crucial period of a tripartite election,” stated Chirwa.