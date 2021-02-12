Kalaba calls for Sata monument in Lupososhi

HARRY Kalaba says Lupososhi district should have a monument for Michael Sata.

The Patriotic Front had its first member of parliament, Emmanuel Mpankanta Musonda, in Lupososhi Constituency (then under Luwingu district) in December 2001.

In 2018, President Edgar Lungu split Luwingu and gazetted Lupososhi as a district.

Opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, Kalaba said the people of Lupososhi are, “without doubt, militant.”

“It’s for that reason that I thought of coming to have the DP rooted here. I’m asking that let’s work together with that spirit of militancy that you have here,” Kalaba said when he visited senior headman Nsombo in Lupososhi on Wednesday.

Senior headman Nsombo falls under chief Chabula of the Bemba people in Lupososhi district of Northern Province.

Kalaba emphasised that if: “ba Lungu was serious nefyo bacita (with what he does), nga balibwesha ulusapu (he should have come here for a cleansing rite).”

“He should have come here to see this poor Luwingu-Nsombo-Chaba road right in the birthplace of the PF. Nga kwaliba na monument iya kwa Sata kuno (there should even have been a moment of Sata here). Mr Sata’s political influence was first felt in Lupososhi Constituency,” he explained. “But when I just saw the road that comes to Nsombo here, I simply told the people I’m travelling with that these are forsaken. You are forcing yourselves to be relevant to those controlling the PF today.”

He also introduced Isaac Chama as the DP’s Lupososhi Constituency parliamentary candidate for this year’s elections.

Kalaba further told the traditional leader that Lupososhi PF member of parliament and Northern Province minister Lazarus Bwalya Chungu was a changed person at Parliament Buildings in Lusaka.

“When Bwalya Chungu stands to speak in Parliament, all he says are praises for Mr Lungu – how he has worked to develop Zambia,” said Kalaba. “But I was asking my friends I’m travelling with that ‘what has Mr Lungu done in a place like Lupososhi?’”

Northern Province DP chairman Patrick Kafula complained that Lupososhi, “where the PF had their first MP” was defined by noticeable neglect by the government.

“Look at the neglect that Lupososhi is struggling with! When you look at the road that comes here (Luwingu-Nsombo road) …Balitulekelesha sana (we are too neglected),” regretted Kafula. “So, like the president has said, I’m asking that we work together with you (senior headman Nsombo). As provincial leaders, you’ll be frequently seeing us here. We live in Kasama but we have a huge task of reaching out to every part of this province.”

On his part, senior headman Nsombo, told Kalaba that: “you are reminding me of ba Sata’s way of campaigning.”

“It’s us who popularised Mpankanta Musonda in 2001 and we are capable of doing that again, to a candidate of our choice,” said Nsombo.

As Kalaba and his delegation drove back to Luwingu boma from the distant Nsombo, hundreds of locals ran to the roadside to chat with him.

At each point where he made a brief stop-over, Kalaba reminded the people how the PF government had abandoned them, and without any regret.

Kalaba’s weeklong outing saw him conduct membership mobilisation tasks or have radio interviews in Mansa, Mwense, Nchelenge, Kaputa, Nsama (both Nsumbu and boma areas), Mporokoso, Kasama and Lupososhi districts.