Kambwili’s employees face theft charge

FIVE employees of Chishimba Kambwili and his daughter’s best friend have been taken to court for theft involving US $160,000 which occurred at the NDC leader’s home last December.

Kambwili’s employees are facing a charge of theft by servant while his daughter’s friend is charged with theft before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are Rodney ‘Ntanga’, 47, a gardener of Kamwala, Esther Munyeka 29, a maid of Arakan Barracks, George Bwalya 49, a driver of Hellen Kaunda, Millan Chembe 35, a security guard of Garden House, Charles Kamutengo 54, a gardener of Woodlands, and Stacey Jones 23, a student of Chalala

It is alleged in the first count that Jones, who is the best friend of Kambwili’s daughter Chanda, between December 14 and December 27, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with others stole US $160,000 cash belonging to Kambwili.

In the second count it is alleged that ‘Ntanga’, Munyeka, Bwalya, Chembe and Kamutengo between December 14 and December 27, 2020 being persons employed by Kambwili as house boy, maid, driver, security guard and garden boy jointly and whilst acting together allegedly stole $160,000 cash belonging to Kambwili.

The six whose case was allocated before magistrate Nthandose Chabala could not take plea as only jones was before court.

Due to the absence of Kambwili’s employees in court magistrate Chabala adjourned the matter to Monday February 15.

It is alleged that Jones, who was in the company of her boyfriend, orchestrated the plan to steal the $160,000.

According to sources, Chanda’s plan was to get small amounts of her father’s money but when the wrong company got wind of the issue of the money in a safe, they conspired to steal a larger amount.

“Chanda was also involved, she is the one that showed them where the money was but her idea was not to get so much. When her coloured friend’s boyfriend and a few others who were at home partying were told about the loot, they waited until Chanda was drunk and carried out the ‘operation’. I am told Chanda earlier only benefited $3,000 but later more was taken…they are still volunteering information,” the source said.

The source further revealed that the driver Bwalya bought a small farm from the stolen money while the cook is allegedly to have bought a car and a house.

The source said the other recovered money of about $5,000 was from the gateman who miraculously was gifted with the amount as the cartel was about to exit the Kambwili residence.

“The gateman was shocked to be given $5,000 as the guys left the house but the money has been recovered. It was found at the gateman’s sister hidden inside the chair (sofa). They keep getting new information every day; I hear Bwalya also bought a farm somewhere. More will be recovered am sure,” the source said.

Insiders had told The Mast that about $30,000 had been recovered after some accomplices volunteered information in relation to the stolen money.