LUNGU SAY GOODBYE …tell National Assembly you don’t qualify for August elections – NDC

NDC is asking President Edgar Lungu to use today’s Parliament address to bid farewell to the country as his constitutional mandate ends on August 12.

Central committee member Paul Sensele said the only legacy President Lungu would leave behind is violence and death.

Meanwhile, Luxon Kazabu urged President Lungu to take advantage of the National Assembly to denounce tribalism, regionalism and preach unity.

In an interview, Sensele – a former Livingstone district commissioner – said Zambians want to hear President Lungu say: “My fellow Zambians, goodbye.”

“Mr Edgar Lungu go and say goodbye to the nation through the National Assembly. Go and say goodbye the nation because you have already done enough damage to Zambia in all sectors,” he said. “There is no good legacy that you are leaving behind, it is only violence and death, the latest being that of Nsama Nsama and a UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda whose blood is still fresh on your hands.”

Sensele said, being a lawyer, President Lungu should tell the National Assembly that he does not qualify to contest the August Presidential elections.

“The President should go and read out a clause in the Constitution that stops him from contesting in August as he has already been sworn in twice,” he said.

The former Akapelwa Ward PF councillor said President Lungu would disgrace Zambians if he insists to go ahead with a third term bid.

“Stop this circus of a third term. Don’t be a disgrace to us,” urged Sensele.

And Kazabu, a former livestock and fisheries deputy minister, said there is no way President Lungu should appear on the ballot paper in August.

“He must insure that we are united. That we go back to being a united nation so that we can go back to the old ways of One Zambia One Nation,” he said. “He is a lawyer and he of all people should interpret the Constitution effectively. I keep on reading the Constitution time and time again and I keep on asking myself if there is something I am missing because I can’t find any clause that permits him to go for a third term,” said Kazabu.