Moyo urges donors to demand accountability from health sector

FOLLOW your money that you generously give to Zambia in the health sector and see if it is being used for the intended purpose of ensuring universal quality health care, Joseph Moyo advises the donor community.

And health workers at the Livingstone Central Hospital say what Moyo and the Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe said cannot be challenged, adding that medical doctors are now just specialising in certifying death.

In an interview, Moyo, founder of The African Woman Foundation, said many Zambians were dying prematurely due to theft of donor aid.

“We have a collapsed health system amidst millions of US dollars donated to the government to improve the sector. Where is the money going? Imagine a third level hospital such as the Livingstone Central Hospital having no X-ray films, no Plaster of Paris (PoP),” said Moyo. “I would humbly request our partners, especially the US, to follow their money that they generously give us in the health sector and see if it is being used for the intended purpose of ensuring universal delivery of quality health care. The procurement processes are in a shambles and need to be revisited otherwise countless Zambians will continue to die out of negligence.”

Meanwhile, health sources have demanded that the media be given access to hospitals so that the nation can know the challenges they endure.

“We, as medical doctors, are throwing a challenge to the authorities to allow all media access to us like what happens in other countries so that they cover us to see what happens when we are in action. We have moved from doing what we are trained to do to simply certifying death,” said the sources. “Our main challenges are: there are no drugs, the laboratory has no capacity to conduct most tests that we require. This makes it impossible for us physicians to have a full reading of the patient’s condition in order to treat. And without X-ray, how can anyone know the full diagnosis of a patient? If as a hospital you fail to diagnose patients, then that’s not a hospital. We then fail as medical staff in our work. That’s not quality health care.”

Recently, health minister Jonas Chanda pledged to cut out all the middle men in the health service delivery.

Dr Chanda directed the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) to ensure all contributions to it are sent directly to the health facilities designated to administer the policy so to benefit the facilities in terms of drugs and equipment.

Dr Chanda bemoaned the lack of drugs in the health facilities and called on the ministry to prioritise the stabilisation of the supply chain especially for drugs and medical supplies because it is pointless to have big health facilities without drugs.

He also urged health institutions to service the medical equipment and not just watch them rot away.

“We don’t want to have big facilities with non-functional equipment,” said Dr Chanda.