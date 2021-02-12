North minister urges Chakaba to punish disobedient, idle civil servants

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

NORTHERN Province minister Bwalya Chungu has urged new provincial permanent secretary Royd Chakaba not to hesitate to punish disobedient and idle civil servants who are putting the name of the government into disrepute.

He urged Chakaba to make sure that civil servants were equal to the task by serving and delivering resourcefully to the public.

Chungu said the permanent secretary as the number one civil servant should not relent but deliver to the expectations of the public.

He said heads of departments and all civil servants in the province should give Chakaba 100 per cent support for social and economic development to take place.

Chungu said any erring civil servant would not be spared but marching orders would be issued for others to learn from.

Chungu told Chakaba not to tolerate civil servants that think were above others.

“The Permanent Secretary is the top controlling officer in every ministry and he should be allowed to execute his duties without interference by some civil servants who want to frustrate the efforts of the government for reasons only known to themselves and their friends,” he said.

Chungu was speaking in Kasama when he introduced Chakaba to civil servants and heads of government departments and other stakeholders in the province.

And Chakaba said he hates lazy civil servants because they delay the developmental projects initiated by the government.

Chakaba said laziness was the greatest enemy of development.

He said civil servants who had the mentality of laziness towards work should change failure to which they would be flushed out of the service without negotiations.

“I am here to work, so let us support each other to make sure all the current developmental projects in the province are worked on for the betterment of the people and I highly commend President Edgar Lungu for appointing me as the new permanent secretary of Northern Province,” said Chakaba.

His predecessor Charles Sipanje thanked all civil servants, the business community and the residents of Northern Province for helping him serve effectively “in better and tough times”.