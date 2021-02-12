We don’t want women to be undignified by men – NGOCC

MEN demand to have sex with women aspiring candidates on condition that they will be adopted, says NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale.

During an interactive meeting with Kazungula based civil society organisations, government departmental heads, the judiciary and political parties, Mwale said the NGOCC had received complaints from women politicians of how corruption infests the political space during adoption processes.

“We have received a lot of complaints of how money exchanges hands and demands by men to have sex with women aspiring candidates on condition to be adopted. We don’t want women to be undignified by men,” she said. “I shall never ever be undignified by men. I shall never exchange my dignity for a position in politics.”

She urged the media not to sexualise issues of women.

Mwale said studies have shown that where there was a woman in leadership, there was less corruption.

She said if women could build homes then they could build societies.

“Why can’t a woman compassionately carry this country forward when she sees something going wrong? Husbands don’t support their wives, we have always seen men telling women to choose between marriage and politics,” Mwale noted.

She said 35 years-on, the NGOCC’s quest to get a 50-50 parity threshold was still on.

And NGOCC board member Catherine Kaseketi said Zambia needs to reach a certain level of women empowerment and political involvement by 2030 instead of just focusing on rhetoric.

“Support us so that women can take up the space,” Kaseketi urged men.

She also urged women to speak out.

“If you speak out, people will support you,” Kaseketi said.

And in a communique at the end of the meeting, the political parties urged the police to strictly enforce the law so that violence perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

The political parties also recommended that identified violence perpetrators should be banned from seeking elective office for a certain period.

They also urged all political parties to deliberately adopt more women to contest the August elections.