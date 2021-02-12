Zesco is top heavy PF cadres – Milupi

CHARLES Milupi says the tragedy of Zesco is being top heavy, mostly with the ruling party’s supporters.

Milupi, an electrical engineer, is the opposition Alliance for Development and Democracy (ADD) president.

He explained that the country’s power utility had an asset base of about $1.3 billion or: “maybe now $2.5 billion or more than that.”

“With that sort of figure, if you have done any business management whatsoever, you’ll see that the minimum return on investment you require from a business like that is about 15 per cent RIO (return on investment),” Milupi said in an interview. “So, on $1.5 billion it means you expect, every year, to have a return of about $225 million that goes to the shareholder as the return on investment.”

He wondered if Zesco ever paid the government $225 million in a year, as a dividend.

“Never!” Milupi said. “If they pay, those days, K10 million or K10 billion then, it’s a huge cheque. [They are making] loss after loss. Why? It’s because they are employing cadres. They have non-professional people running this and so on and so forth. So, that’s the tragedy that is at Zesco!”