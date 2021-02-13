God is the only answer to COVID-19 – Church

THE three church mother bodies say it is their belief that God is the only answer to the continued and much deadly second wave of the Coronavirus disease in Zambia.

In a joint statement by Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops secretary general Fr Cleophas Lungu, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia executive director Bishop Andrew Mwenda and Council of Churches in Zambia general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya, the church announced a virtual ecumenical prayer service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on Sunday February 14 beginning at 14:30 hours.

They stated that the purpose of the service whose theme is “In God We Put Our Trust” would be to pray against the COVID-19, which has continued to threaten the world and claimed millions of lives world over.

“People from all walks of life are invited to virtually attend this ecumenical prayer service from the comfort of their Church buildings, homes and any other location where they will be. The prayer service will be streamed live on the Council of Churches in Zambia, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Facebook pages,” they stated. “It is our belief as three Church Mother Bodies that God is the only answer to the continued and even much deadly second wave of the Coronavirus disease which has so far claimed 885 lives in Zambia, out of the 64,513 cases recorded from the time the pandemic entered the country. All media houses and journalists are free to cover this important event.”

They urged the public to religiously adhere to all Ministry of Health preventive guidelines such as masking up at all times, observing social distancing, sanitising, washing hands with soap and clean water, and taking plenty of water regularly.

They further urged the public to seek medical attention early whenever they observe any sign of COVID-19.

“The pandemic has reached everywhere in all the districts across the country, becoming a cross cutting matter. But we are certain without any doubt that COVID-19 can be drastically reduced by 80 per cent if we all religiously abide by the rules and guidelines, coupled with fervent prayers,” stated the Church bodies.