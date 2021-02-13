Let’s recreate Luanshya, the Zambia we want – Sikalonza

WE have a duty as women and youths to make change in our country and communities, says Socialist Party Luanshya aspiring parliamentary candidate Margaret Sikalonza.

“Let’s not sit back when we are even the ones affected by wrong decisions making by those who hold the instruments of power,” she said.

Sikalonza said Luanshya lacks women in leadership positions starting from councillors, mayor, the district commissioner or even at parliamentary level.

“How can they really understand and articulate issues that affect women at all? One can’t explain labour pains without being there. Pregnant women cover long distances to access health care on foot and even those who use transport it’s not safe because of bad roads and in some cases women may have ended up delivering on the way to the clinic putting both mother and the baby at risk,” she said. “We have more women than men in Luanshya and Zambia at large but men are more educated than women because in the family of many children and parents are not working – in most instances, more effort has been channeled to educate a boy child than the girl child because they believe a girl child will get married.”

She said the Socialist Party in power would implement free education from nursery to university level to ease the burden as this is the duty of every government to look out for its children.

Sikalonza noted that almost 66 per cent of the population was under the age of 25.

“Which means much effort including budget allocation should go to the education sector. The Socialist Party will allocate 25 per cent of its budget to education,” she said.

She said no amount of intimidation would stop the revolution under way through women and youths in leadership.

Sikalonza said it was only the Socialist Party that was putting in more effort to see to it that women and youths were not left out in decision making positions.

“This is our chance. Let’s jump on board to liberate ourselves. There is no better chance than now. We are equal and it is our right. We need to come together and hold hands. We are the ones who trek to take our kids to clinics, we are victims of GBV because of not being independent,” said Sikalonza. “Let’s recreate Luanshya to a town and not a village it has turned into. Let’s together reimagine and recreate the Zambia we want.”