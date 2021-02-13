Lungu is one of the best presidents Zambia has ever had – Lubusha

EASTERN Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha says Zambia is not ready for change of President because Edgar Lungu is one of the best presidents in the history of Zambia.

Lubusha also announced that he is constructing a secondary school in Chipangali Constituency.

When asked whether Zambia was ready for new leadership at various levels when he featured on Diamond Live programme, Lubusha, who is aspiring for Chipangali Constituency, said Zambia was not ready for change at presidential level.

“At presidential level, not at all, we have a very good President and honestly speaking, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is one of the best presidents Zambia has ever had. He is a God-fearing President, he is a man who believes in hard work, he is a man who sacrifices so much for the people of Zambia,” he said. “We cannot get anything better than President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. We have all seen what he has done for us as Zambians and how much he has sacrificed as President. Again, we cannot say it’s all members of parliament who have to be changed, there has to be transition. There is no way we can get rid of all the old MPs, mayors and councillors. I think the members of parliament who have performed deserve another chance.”

Lubusha said his campaign and that of the current member of parliament for Chipangali Vincent Mwale had been issued based.

“As PF, we are a very democratic party and we allow intraparty democracy, and aspiring candidates are allowed to publicly aspire because somebody needs to market himself or herself six or three months before dissolution of Parliament for as long as they respect the incumbent members of parliament,” he said. “An aspiring candidate doesn’t need to get guidance from the incumbent member of parliament because they are competitors. But for me and my elder brother, Hon Vincent Mwale, it’s a special case, because beyond politics we are like brothers, he is a colleague of mine. So, we have been talking, we have been chatting and that’s how come our campaigns in the constituency have been issue based.”

Lubusha said Mwale, who is also infrastructure and development minister, had done something in the constituency but that he would do more.

“I can’t go in the constituency and say anything bad about Hon Mwale. I will get into Chipangali and tell the people of Chipangali what I am going to do for the people. And I will be a bad person if I were to say Hon Mwale has literally done nothing for the people,” he said. “I have seen with my eyes that he has done something for the people of Chipangali but I feel I can do much more. So, it’s the issue of telling the people what I can do, telling the people the benefits of going with me as their member of parliament.”

Lubusha said there were several things that he could do in Chipangali Constituency.

“If you come to Chipangali, the road network is extremely bad, then when we talk about clean drinking water, we made a number of promises to the people of Zambia during our 2016 campaigns and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has tried his level best to live up to the promises that we made. But for Chipangali, I believe there is so much that we are lacking,” he said. “We have bad road network, we don’t have bridges in most places, there is no empowerment for our people. I have come on board and over the weekend I am responding to a humble request from chief Kapatamoyo, who contacted me together with the DEBS for Chipangali, they told me that the chiefdom has never had a secondary school since time immemorial. So I have offered to build a secondary school and we are doing a ground-breaking this weekend. And I am going to hand over that secondary school by December.”

Lubusha said he would also repair a 54-kilometre stretch of the Mafuta/Chinunda road, which was in a bad state.

“I am going to do that road under my foundation. You know President Lungu needs a cushion. There are so many problems in this country and the national cake is quite tight as at now. So he needs people, businessmen and other people to help him in such a manner. I will also be doing other roads that were requested by the chiefs such as the 28 kilometre stretch Tamanda road,” said Lubusha.