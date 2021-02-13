One must ready to study, to learn – M’membe

FRED M’membe says learning is very important in politics, hence his writings on various subjects.

The Socialist Party president has thrown a challenge at those who know to teach others so that the whole society benefits.

Dr M’membe has since implored those who do not know to prepare themselves for learning.

“Complacency is the enemy of study. We cannot really learn anything until we rid ourselves of complacency. Our attitude towards ourselves should be ‘to be insatiable in learning’ and towards others ‘to be tireless in teaching’. Those who don’t know have a duty to learn and those who know have a duty to teach,” he said in a statement. “Some comrades have read a few ideological and political books and think themselves quite learned but what they have read has not penetrated, has not struck root in their minds, so that they do not know how to use it and their class feelings remain as of old. Others are very conceited and having learned some book-phrases, think them terrific and are very cocky; but whenever a storm blows up, they take a stand very different from that of the workers and the majority of the peasants. They waver while the latter stand firm, they equivocate while the latter are forthright.”

He said close interaction with the masses could also be a source of learning for those in politics.

“For past few months I have been writing, publishing or posting articles almost every day. I don’t do this out of pleasure but to satisfy a revolutionary duty of educating, agitating, mobilising and organising,” Dr M’membe said. “In order to have a real grasp, one must learn not only from books, but mainly through class struggle, through practical work and close contact with the masses of workers and peasants. When in addition to reading some books, our intellectuals have gained some understanding through close contact with the masses of workers and peasants and through their own practical work, we will all be speaking the same language, not only the common language of patriotism and the common language of the socialist ideology. If that happens, all of us will certainly work much better.”

He said in the quest to transform the country, he and other socialists know that they will face various struggles.

Dr M’membe nevertheless said he was comforted by the realisation that no person has the right to exploit others.

“In our efforts to try and transform poor Zambia into a prosperous country, we will be confronted with arduous tasks and our experience is far from adequate. So, we must be good at learning.

Conditions are changing all the time, and to adapt one’s thinking to the new conditions, one must ready to study, to learn,” said Dr M’membe. “I believe that the highest level of political thought was reached when some people became aware that no people and no person had the right to exploit others, and that the fruits of the efforts and intelligence of each human being should reach all others. This is the main essence of the premises of socialism. But raised to its highest expression, socialism also taught us the laws that govern the development of human society and the paths that lead to the final triumph of our species over all forms of slavery, exploitation, discrimination and injustice among human beings.”