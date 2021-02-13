PF GOVT CARES…Regardless who you are, whom you voted for – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says PF cares for all Zambians regardless of who they voted for.

And President Lungu has assured journalists of a free environment as the country approaches the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.

He guaranteed law and order during the same period to safeguard people’s lives and ensure national peace.

Addressing Parliament on progress made on the application of national values and principles, President Lungu urged everyone to help promote national values and principles.

“This Patriotic Front government cares for all Zambians, regardless of who you are, or whom you voted for…As a nation, we have made progress in entrenching our national values and principles. We are on the right path,” he said. “May we all choose to be counted in this noble cause of living by our national values and principles. Let us all commit to making our country safer and better by living by our national values and principles.”

President Lungu called on all political stakeholders to give the media free space as they cover this year’s general election.

With reference to the Media Policy which the government launched in November last year, President Lungu said it was a serious recognition of media freedom.

“This year, being an election year, the media will continue to play its very important role of being the fourth estate. I am a firm believer of press freedom and as we approach the general election this August, I call upon all Zambians to allow journalists to perform their function of reporting on events leading to these elections freely,” he said. “Conversely, my administration and I expect journalists to observe the Electoral Code of Conduct. Biasness and untruths are not part of journalism, they belong to the drainage. Journalists should also avoid gifts and being pampered with money and material things because it is this behaviour that compromises their reporting. My dear media colleagues, I call upon you to exercise fairness, professionalism and objectivity. We need a free but responsible media.”

He warned of an impending law that will ‘curb’ social media abuse.

President Lungu said the bill is in fact ready to be presented in the current sitting of parliament.

“For those who are in the habit of social media abuse of any kind, change; use your time productively. You cannot be on social media the whole day just criticising government. If it is imperative, in your own opinion to criticise government, do so, but please, do not insult,” President Lungu said. “No one will hear you with your profanities and falsehoods. And here is news for you ‘social media abusers’, Cabinet is introducing a bill in Parliament entitled The Cyber and Cyber Crimes Bill, 2021. This Bill aimed at protecting persons from cybercrime will not let you go scot-free if you do not stop abusing innocent people online.”

Meanwhile, President Lungu guaranteed law and order to ensure peaceful pre, during and post elections.

“On 12th August this year, our country will hold general elections. As a nation, we have an opportunity to demonstrate the impact of national values and principles on our democracy. We have an opportunity to denounce violence and hatred. We have an opportunity to embrace unity, civility and peaceful co-existence,” he said. “My government is committed to ensuring that our elections are peaceful. My government is committed to ensuring our country remains peaceful before, during and after elections.”

On the Coronavirus, President Lungu paid glowing tribute to everyone involved in the fight against the pandemic.

He observed a moment of silence in hour of numerous people that have died due to COVID-19.

“This address is being made against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which has negatively impacted the implementation of government programmes. Indeed, we are at war with an invisible enemy. An enemy that has redefined our long-held traditions on human interaction and work,” said President Lungu. “The current COVID-19 strain has greatly decimated our population. We have lost a lot of lives and if COVID-19 to some was a distant experience, now it is very close to all of us because the people we have lost are not only people we know but people close to us. Some of the people I have in mind, although not exhaustive, who have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic include the Right Reverend Bishop Moses Hamungole, Father Charles Chilinda, Mr Augustine Seyuba, Mrs Justice Elizabeth Muyovwe, Mr Abel Mkandawire, Mr Anthony Mwamba, and some royal highnesses. The list is indeed long.”