PF’s ‘minimum wage’ for media is ill-conceived – NDC

THE National Democratic Congress says the PF is using its own created poverty to silence the media.

In a statement yesterday, NDC chairperson for economy and national development planning Franklin Membe noted that the ruling party’s strategy of setting a minimum wage for media personnel without consultation with media houses is ill conceived and designed to weaken the media and keep them away from fair coverage of the opposition.

He said the move is a rigging strategy in the August 12 elections.

“It is clear that private media have always been considered as enemies of PF. Where has this sudden love come from? What private media needs is a share of government advertisements and other contracts with the government. Borrowing from Mussolini and Stalin evil strategies, PF have deliberately created poverty conditions in the country to make it easier to bribe people by waving money and food in their faces,” Membe said.

He said the nation has seen this fraud committed openly in by-elections as the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has not been spared.

Membe said the DMMU has also become a campaign vehicle for the PF.

Further, Membe noted that because of the mischievousness of the PF, prominent people like Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and former Copperbelt minister Mwenya Musenge have had no choice but to crumble at the feet of chief plunderer and money launderer Edgar Lungu.

“Cadres are acting without thinking on seeing plundered money and are ready to kill their own people. This government is so desperate that instead of making meaningful investments, they share the loot and go around the country distributing cash in the name of empowerment,” he said. “The PF government is guilty of plunder and money laundering which has been responsible for the inflation rate Zambia has never experienced in the Second Republic. At first it was only the President going around with sacks of cash.”

Membe noted that the aforesaid has now been approved by Cabinet, an illegal scheme that has caused undue stress on the economy as prices soar between 200 and 400 per cent on almost all essential commodities.

“A packet of beans which a year ago was K50 is now K200, bread from K8 to K14, cooking oil five litres from K60 to K180. Two kilogrammes of sugar from K16 to K40. Live chickens from K40 to K100,” he said. “I wish to urge all Zambians not to be hoodwinked by desperate PF economy plunderers and murderers.”

Membe said with a few months left before the general elections, Zambians should not use their poverty to be swayed from firing the PF government.

He urged Zambians to vote for the Opposition Alliance stating that any other way is ‘going back to Egypt’.

“Let us remember how we have suffered with gassing, corruption, hunger, joblessness and fake and expired drugs. Zambia is the only country in the world with no COVID-19 relief package for the suffering masses,” said Membe.