Politically branded pupils’ learning materials ‘disturbs’ PeP

SEAN Tembo says donating learning materials branded with partisan messages and images to pupils by some political aspirants is retrogressive as it politicises the learning environment and undermines the delivery of quality education.

In a statement, the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader said he was disturbed with the ongoing trend.

He said his party was aware that different political candidates would like to sell themselves using different innovative ways as the country heads to the August 12 general elections, but said there was need for consideration of the fact that underage learners must not be subjected to political rhetoric in their schools.

Tembo noted that the trend would create conflict among the learners themselves as well as between the learners and the teachers because each one would have their own political affiliation.

“Imagine a teacher who supports party A marking an exercise book that is branded in party B colours, messages and images! It would adversely affect the attitude of such a teacher towards specific learners in his or her classroom. Such conflict is totally unnecessary and must be avoided at all costs,” Tembo said.

Tembo called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to review the Electoral Code of Conduct so as to ensure that it addresses the matter when it comes to political campaigns.

Further, Tembo said ECZ must also ensure that it is proactive in dealing with such matters as and when they arise, as opposed “to playing catch up” all the time.

“Additionally, aspiring candidates are encouraged to utilise their most important asset; common sense, in order to determine the appropriateness of different mediums for delivery of political messages,” said Tembo.

Meanwhile, Tembo says it is neither in the interests of ECZ, the ruling Patriotic Front nor the opposition to restrict foreign observers to monitor the August 12 general elections.

He said the August 12 general elections should not only be free and fair in fact, but they must also be free and fair in appearance.

He said ensuring unrestricted observation of the polls by foreign and local observers would give the perception that ECZ had nothing to hide, thereby increasing the credibility of the elections in the eyes of the general public, both local and foreign.

Tembo said restricting foreign observers would give undue perception that ECZ was trying to hide something, and would only strengthen the arguments of those who wish to portray the upcoming general elections as already rigged.

“We are aware that some stakeholders have been advocating for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to restrict the number of foreign electoral observers on the basis that they might increase the spread of COVID-19 in Zambia. We wish to make it categorically clear that we do not agree with such a position,” Tembo said.

He reminded the ECZ that the August 12 polls were approaching on the heels of the Ugandan general elections in which foreign observers were restricted from monitoring the elections using the excuse of COVID-19.

Further, he said the Ugandan general elections were generally seen as fraudulent by the international community.

“Therefore, if ECZ was to proceed to restrict foreign observers using the same excuse that President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda used, the international community would possibly draw the conclusion that our general elections are as fraudulent as those of Uganda. Such a situation would be very unfortunate. Inasmuch as our democracy has some challenges, it is by far more credible than that of Uganda. Whereas we have had five peaceful transfers of power since independence, Uganda has had none,” he said.

Tembo said the ECZ has an opportunity to show the region and the international community that Zambia’s democracy was more vibrant than that of Uganda by allowing foreign observers to do their jobs unrestricted.

Tembo said that the excuse of COVID-19 as a basis for restricting foreign observers in the August 12 general elections was baseless and does not hold water.

“It must be noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been raging across the world, including Zambia, for more than a year now. Zambia already has tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases of its own. The possibility that foreign observers would bring a few hundred cases of COVID-19 would not make much of a difference to our current infection levels as a country. Besides, there are no existing travel restrictions to Zambia for foreigners coming to conduct different types of business. So why should there be a travel restriction specifically for foreigners coming to monitor the 12th August general elections?” Tembo asked.

And PeP has withdrawn its 14-day ultimatum to ECZ to allow an audit of the voters register.

Tembo said the withdrawal followed a ‘fruitful’ clarifications from the Chief Electoral Officer on February 5 regarding the roadmap for inspection and verification of the voters register.

He however said his party would continue to remain vigilant on issues related to the electoral process.