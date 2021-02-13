These are vampires, not leaders

We were shocked to see top Patriotic Front leaders – Joseph Malanji, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Bright Kufuka Kufuka – addressing a big election campaign rally in Lukulu, Western Province.
Who gave them the permit to hold that campaign rally? And what was the criteria? Can other political parties be granted the same permit?
What has happened to the public order Act and the COVID-19 restrictions?
If they have exempted themselves from the public order Act let them at least respect COVID-19 regulations and avoid spreading the virus to the rural areas of Western Province the way they have done in Muchinga Province where they are wiping out Bemba chiefs.
It seems for votes they are ready to kill many people.
This is being very cruel to these unsuspecting rural poor people who are following them just to get whatever little they have brought.
This is the type of uncaring, cruel and reckless political leaders we have in the Patriotic Front. These are not leaders but vultures who can eat you – they are vampires. They have no shame, no restraint and no respect for the lives of others.
Immoral and uncaring leadership behaviour can be very destructive. It must be stopped.
COVID-19 has exposed cruel and uncaring leaders for what they are.
