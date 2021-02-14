FAZ set to honour 2012 AfCON heroes at 10th anniversary

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says his executive will find a way to honouring the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning team on its 10th anniversary next year.

Kamanga says the 2012 AfCON victory helps reinvigorate all stakeholders’ resolve to push the game forward.

Friday February 12 marked nine years since Zambia lifted her maiden AfCON trophy in the Gabonese capital Libreville in 2012.

It was in the same city where the national football team, officials and the Zambia Air Force crew died in a plane crash in April 1993 enroute to fulfilling a USA 1994 World Cup fixture in Dakar, Senegal.

The Chipolopolo beat Ivory Coast 8-7 on post-match penalties in the final to lift the coveted prize. Zambia’s only other continental trophy is the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

“It is a special day in our game because of the memory that the AfCON victory brings to many Zambians. It is a goal that inspires all of us to strive to lift our game,” he said. “The challenge is upon all of us to pick ourselves up and strive towards returning our Chipolopolo to the summit of the African game. The day we won the AfCON set up another higher challenge, which is World Cup qualification. Regrettably, since 2012, our fortunes at the AfCON have nosedived with two first round eliminations and non-qualification. It is something we are working to rectify by strengthening our youth structures.”

The FAZ executive committee intends to mark the 10th anniversary with a special honour of the 2012 team.

“My executive has set in motion a plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary by honouring the members of the 2012 squad,” said Kamanga.