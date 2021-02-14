Headline Matters with Chambwa: Breaking News

Way before phones became as available as cashew nuts in Mongu, having a watch and calendar was a preserve for the affluent. But not anymore! Today, any character from wherever knows the date and what time it is NOW. It’s because those provisions of time and date are on one’s phone. Technology has certainly spread to all villages and I’m not guessing.

But my topic is not anywhere near time or calendars. I’m simply rambling, as per my writing trademark. You have to get used to this irritating style, or is it just my madness.

Today is February 14 – Valentine’s Day. Most ladies in cities, towns and peri-urban areas want this and that “bribe” today. Certainly, they can’t call it a bribe but simply a valentine’s present. Women and gifts…. But maybe they are justified, going by their magnetism.

But whatever I have said so far isn’t the point. Owning a calendar and having a watch is truly of no use if one does not know seasons. Knowing the season is better than knowing the time and date. If you doubt, ask old-time mutineers, or even current ones. All the best wherever you are going to meet one from.

I have thought of REMINDING our stunning sisters that this is a season where everyone is concerned about COVID-19. Yes, we need to fight this pandemic together, and partly, by reducing on movements.

Nothing lasts for forever! These glitzy eateries in Kitwe, Ndola, Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kabwe, Solwezi, Lusaka, Chipata, Choma, Livingstone, Mongu and elsewhere will be there even next year. Obviously, COVID-19 cases would have reduced and people can walk there, hand-in-hand, to grab a Valentine’s Day meal and later do anything, in all flairs.

But for now, let’s observe social distance and women are good – they will understand this Chambwa plea! Actually, to those ladies who don’t value Valentine’s Day, dial 0977-238451 to tell me about its insignificance. But if you text on the same number, even better – you would have even made this day brighter for me.

Let’s not forget that on a Sunday like today, most personnel manning Airtel Money and MTN Money stands are justifiably not working. So, many men MUST not stress about this Valentine’s Day that has come in a season overwhelmed with COVID-19.

This fatal pandemic has seen so many important events cancelled in Zambia and globally. Let’s celebrate Valentine’s Day in our hearts. Gifts will follow, probably when the economic environment gains some semblance of firmness.

Yes, you are READY to go out for Valentine’s. But kindly hang that nice RED top, skirt and dress for February 14, 2022. It will be of use then!

So, what I’m saying? I’m simply communicating that there is a committee of elderly men that sat to cancel this year’s Valentine’s celebration in Zambia. Yes, that’s the breaking news! But it shouldn’t break your heart, sister.

There is so much else to do; read the Bible, or simply clean up at home. It’s not like February 14, 2022 is decades away from today. Patience pays!

In the meantime, use your phone calendar for a countdown to the next Valentine’s Day. Thank you for understanding, sisters.

