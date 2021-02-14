If you vote PF back into govt, things will be worse – Nevers

MMD president Nevers Mumba says the state of Zambia’s democracy is extremely unfortunate.

And Mumba warns that if people vote PF back into government, things in the country will be worse.

In an interview with KBN Television, Mumba said it was expected that Zambia, having clocked 31 years as a democracy, should exhibit a certain amount of maturity, growth and appreciation of what it means to co-exist.

He said although Zambia had clocked 31 years as a democracy, it was still a ‘baby’ in nappies owing to the behaviour and the way stakeholders relate to each other and how elections were conducted.

Mumba noted that those in power do not want others to enjoy their freedoms and liberties inherent in democratic states.

“The state of democracy, if I were to rate between 1 and 100 per cent on how well we are doing, we should be at about 23 to 25 per cent, well off the mark,” Mumba, a former Republican vice-president and ambassador, said.

He said Zambia was very far away from what the founding fathers of the country’s multiparty democracy envisaged.

Mumba noted that today those in power want to be the only dominant ones and when one differs with them they feel one is against them.

“With the current government, there is no spirit of God, of relating to the other side, it’s an enmity. If Nevers Mumba says President Lungu did something, President Lungu will swear never to talk to me, will swear never to give me a call and will swear never to get a call from me or answer it…and these are misleading factors to what democracy is,” he said.

Mumba added that Zambia stands in a good place to become a great nation in Africa, as every aspect was in place to achieve that status.

He said some of the questions that need to be answered were whether the nation was able to salvage its democracy.

Mumba said after 10 years of observing the PF’s rule, it was not possible to salvage the country’s democracy.

“The only thing that is possible in salvaging the democracy of this country is if the PF takes a back seat and a new leadership comes in place and begins to allow Zambians to innovate, allow them to freely speak without taking them to jail like they take us to jail when we differ with the government. We have to move away from that type of administration and my concern is that the PF has a lot of examples of the mistakes we made as MMD but it looks like they are wholeheartedly going back to the same mistakes that we made instead of learning from the mistakes and improving on the country,” he said.

Mumba maintained that with the PF’s track record, even if they were given another five years, it was not possible to salvage the much-cherished democracy that the founders of multiparty envisioned.

The MMD leader urged Zambians to think seriously, warning that if they vote PF back into government, with the way things are in Zambia, the order of governance in the next five years would be worse.

“They (PF) cannot improve. It’s the same people, the same thinking, the same approach, and the same way they think about others; the violence, arrogance and compromise…they will not change even if you give them a vote,” said Mumba. “The way to change the democracy in our country is to change leadership. I wish to submit that.”