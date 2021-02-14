Information is key in electing credible leaders – PANOS

PANOS Institute Southern Africa executive director Vusumuzi Sifile says where there is no information it is not possible for citizens to elect credible leaders.

Speaking at the joint launch of a Sinazongwe and Kasempa community radio project aimed at mitigating voter apathy and engender informed citizen participation in elections held at Sinazongwe Civic Centre on Thursday, Sifile said it was also not possible to foster development when citizens are not informed.

“Where there is no information it is not possible for citizens to elect credible leaders. Therefore, this project being implemented by PANOS and Sinazongwe radio in partnership with NGOCC and OSISA will promote citizens’ participation in democracy,” Sifile said.

Sifile said the project would help foster engagement between citizens and decision makers.

“Radio stations provide a platform to foster development and access to information. They amplify our voices and help citizens to access information on all electoral processes and equal opportunities to access health services to all,” said Sifile.

NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said her organisation’s desire was to see a Zambia where women would equally participate in the leadership and governance of the country.

Mwale said that can only happen when there is an independent media to help people to express themselves.

“Women face are missing on the governance platform so it is our hope that through increased access to information like this project we are launching here being implemented by PANOS and Sinazongwe radio will help women also to play a role in governance. We believe in partnership to bring about gender equality,” Mwale said. “This project will create a platform for women and men to take an active role to discuss issues of elections and other key things affecting the womenfolk to get to the political arena. As NGOCC we are working directly with community radio stations to build capacity of women because we want them to take the lead even on issues of climate change.”

She observed that in the political arena women faced a lot of impediments to secure an adoption due to a number of challenges such as husbands stopping them from participating in politics.

“Let’s make change this time by voting for women. It is no longer going to be acceptable for the country to only have nine per cent women in leadership,” said Mwale. “To address this, we will also engage the traditional leadership to help create support for women to work as a team to contribute to national development. We are calling on women not to just be voters but be candidates.”

Chief Sinazongwe’s representative Tommy Chiyumbabenzu said the chiefdom’s desire was to see women given chance in leadership.

“This time around we want to see a mixed grill of service providers in the district,” said Chiyumbabeenzu

Sinazongwe district commissioner Sheena Muleya noted that the country had of late been recording voter apathy due to limited information on elections.

“The project you are launching today with Sinazongwe radio provides access to citizens to participate in electoral process as you know that the success of any election depends on access to information which will enable citizens choose leaders of their choice,” she said.

Muleya said the government would always support such initiatives.

“I want to thank NGOCC, OSISA and PANOS for coming to the aid of Sinazongwe radio. It is my hope that with this project a number of things like

illiteracy, school drop outs and teen pregnancies will end because people will have access to vital information. We understand that information is power and Zambia is bigger than all of us,” said Muleya.

And Sinazongwe Radio board chairperson Andy Kampamu said the station would soon be in operation once the Independent Broadcast Authority (IBA) issues them a licence.