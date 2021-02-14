Lungu doesn’t hate corruption

Even the worst thief doesn’t want to be robbed.
Even the worst crook doesn’t want to be crooked.
Even the worst liar doesn’t want to be deceived.
That is probably how the recent dismissals at the Ministry of Health may be looked at.
Since when has corruption at the Ministry of Health ever worried Edgar Lungu? Is this the first time issues of corruption have been raised at Ministry of Health? Didn’t Edgar refuse to remove or suspend Dr Chitalu Chilufya when he was being prosecuted by the Anti-Corruption Commission, making it impossible for them to do their work properly and secure a conviction? What message was that sending to a judiciary packed with his appointees?
And today the Patriotic Front says Edgar hates corruption, other dirty deals, hence his dismissal of suspected government officials. Which corruption or dirt deals does Edgar hate? Is it corruption or dirt deals in which he has no cut or was left out?
How can Edgar hate corruption or dirt deals when he himself has increased his wealth in a very short time through corruption or dirt deals? We say this because Edgar has been challenged several times to explain the source of his sudden wealth but he has failed to do so. It is a well-accepted principle that unearned or unexplained income is prima facie evidence of corruption.
Edgar has institutionalised corruption in Zambia. His outlook on corruption is that ubomba mwibala alya mwibala! Is this a demonstration of hatred for corruption or a love for it?
Brebner Changala is right when he says that State House has become a crime scene and that Edgar had shown that he was an accomplice by keeping quiet on criminal activities taking place in his administration.
“So, the PF in their desperation to hold on to power are committing financial crimes on daily basis. Bowman Lusambo has implicated the President, that the President is the one peddling the cash that they’re throwing all over the show; and the President has not denied [it]. So, the President is an accomplice in this financial misdemeanor,” says Brebner.
One who hates corruption cannot allow money whose source is not disclosed to be thrown around like that in his name. Where is Edgar getting the money that is being thrown around like that? Isn’t it from corruption and dirt deals? If it isn’t let him disclose the source.
Edgar doesn’t hate corruption and dirt deals; what he hates is to be crooked, swindled or to be left out.
Even the worst thief doesn’t want to be robbed.
Even the worst crook doesn’t want to be crooked.
Even the worst liar doesn’t want to be deceived.
That is probably how the recent dismissals at the Ministry of Health may be looked at.
Since when has corruption at the Ministry of Health ever worried Edgar Lungu? Is this the first time issues of corruption have been raised at Ministry of Health? Didn’t Edgar refuse to remove or suspend Dr Chitalu Chilufya when he was being prosecuted by the Anti-Corruption Commission, making it impossible for them to do their work properly and secure a conviction? What message was that sending to a judiciary packed with his appointees?
And today the Patriotic Front says Edgar hates corruption, other dirty deals, hence his dismissal of suspected government officials. Which corruption or dirt deals does Edgar hate? Is it corruption or dirt deals in which he has no cut or was left out?
How can Edgar hate corruption or dirt deals when he himself has increased his wealth in a very short time through corruption or dirt deals? We say this because Edgar has been challenged several times to explain the source of his sudden wealth but he has failed to do so. It is a well-accepted principle that unearned or unexplained income is prima facie evidence of corruption.
Edgar has institutionalised corruption in Zambia. His outlook on corruption is that ubomba mwibala alya mwibala! Is this a demonstration of hatred for corruption or a love for it?
Brebner Changala is right when he says that State House has become a crime scene and that Edgar had shown that he was an accomplice by keeping quiet on criminal activities taking place in his administration.
“So, the PF in their desperation to hold on to power are committing financial crimes on daily basis. Bowman Lusambo has implicated the President, that the President is the one peddling the cash that they’re throwing all over the show; and the President has not denied [it]. So, the President is an accomplice in this financial misdemeanor,” says Brebner.
One who hates corruption cannot allow money whose source is not disclosed to be thrown around like that in his name. Where is Edgar getting the money that is being thrown around like that? Isn’t it from corruption and dirt deals? If it isn’t let him disclose the source.
Edgar doesn’t hate corruption and dirt deals; what he hates is to be crooked, swindled or to be left out.