NKANA IN CAF CUP BATTLE

NKANA this afternoon looks to putting one leg into the group stage of the CAF Confederation cup when they host little-known Moroccan side Tas de Casablanca.

The current Zambian champions need to win with a decisive scoreline at home to make their job in the return match easier in Casablanca next Sunday.

Nkana reached the group stage in 2019 under the tutelage of Beston Chambeshi, and current coach Kelvin Kaindu will be looking to replicate that feat.

Kaindu should also be weary of Nkana’s unbeaten home record in continental football.

“We are playing at home; we have got respect for all our opponents. But playing at home, we want to take advantage; we want as much as possible to be offensive. They are not here by fluke, we just keep praying that we take advantage and get a good win ahead of the return match,” he told journalists yesterday ahead of today’s encounter.

Kaindu is happy that both goalkeepers Tibert Shumba and Moses Mapulanga who missed last weekend’s league game at Buildcon due to injury are back for this crucial encounter.

“Football is a pressure game but we just have to manage the pressure. But it’s not just preserving the record, we also want to win,” said Kaindu.

Casablanca coach Abdul Rahim Talib said his team is in Zambia to win.

“I have watched Nkana in videos but I have been here with Wydad Casablanca before I have experience in African football. We are for a win, we are here to win,” said Talib.

The Moroccan side plays in the lower league in Morocco where they are bottom of the table and qualified to the CAF Confederation cup by winning a local cup competition.