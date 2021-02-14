We’re in a crisis today because our leaders are short of sensible counsel, says Malite

THE National Democratic Congress has urged political party followers to stop creating monsters and dictators in their leadership.

In a statement yesterday, NDC media director Emmanuel Malite noted that most dictators were a creation of bootlickers of those in leadership.

“There is a trend in Zambian and African politics today that has contributed to leadership crisis, economic mess, and mediocrity – hero worshipping and Nshima twerking,” he said. “We are in a crisis we are in today because our leaders are short of sensible counsel. Their followers and so-called advisors seem to be more interested in dancing for their bosses even when there is no music. This cuts across all political parties in Zambia.”

Malite noted that leaders in politics today have surrounded themselves with people that do not think, stating that surprisingly these leaders had so much faith in “empty dunderheads”.

He noted instead of offering sensible advice, the followers and appointees have assumed the role of praise singers to the detriment of the various governments and consequently nations.

“Our leaders are just human beings who are bound to make mistakes that’s why they are supposed to have advisors who think independently…leaders have advisors not because they can’t think own their own but leadership requires that a leader surrounds themselves with people of integrity, not those who will worship them [or] that will agree to everything. A leader needs people who will say, ‘Mr president this is not the right way to do this, the constitution says this and not what we are doing’ not people who want to dance even when there is no music. What kind of followers are we grafting ourselves into?” he wondered.

He said the bootlicking syndrome was one that had grown to the detriment of nations but only very few bold suckers had come out in the open to declare their folly.

Malite regretted that bootlicking was a silent tumour affecting institutions and nations to an extent of some governments seeking professional experts at exorbitant consultancy to show them how to repay loans.

“These dictators and monsters we see are our own creation in our quest to keep the favours we get from our so called masters, what rubbish! We have allowed these leaders to be monsters that can’t be advised and this is a cancer to leadership and if not curbed and dealt with now as we head towards general elections, we shall again dance our lives into further mess,” he said.

Malite said Zambia had gone to the ‘dogs’, and urged citizens to serve the current generation above board or else there would be no Zambia to talk about.