2 cops, soldier indicted over theft of Kambwili’s $160,000

THREE more suspects have been indicted for theft of US$160,000 which occurred at NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s home.

The trio implicated in the theft of the US$160,000 is David Zimba, a retired police officer, Ian Kalunga, a police officer based at Police Force Headquarters under the finger prints department and Jacob Sinadambwe, a soldier, who is the husband of Kambwili’s maid, Esther Munyeka.

And five of Kambwili’s employees have pleaded not guilty to theft by servant while Zimba, 52, of Garden compound, Kalunga, 38, of Kamwala South, Sinadambwe, 32, of Arackan Baracks and Stacey Jones 23, a student of Chalala, pleaded not guilty to theft before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Allegations in the first count are that Jones, who is the best friend of Kambwili’s daughter Chanda, Zimba, Kalunga and Sinadambwe between December 14 and December 27, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with others stole US$160,000 cash belonging to Kambwili.

It is alleged in the second count that Rodney Ntanga, Esther Munyeka, George Bwalya, Millan Chembe, Charles Kamutengo, between December 14 and December 27, 2020 being persons employed by Kambwili as House boy, maid, driver, security guard and garden boy jointly and whilst acting together stole US$160,000 cash belonging to Kambwili.

When the matter came up for plea before magistrate Nthandose Chabala, state prosecutor Samuel Zulu made an application for the substitution of the previous charge sheet.

Zulu told magistrate Chabala that three more culprits alleged to have been involved the crime had been indicted for theft.

Following the consent by the accused persons to have the earlier indictment replaced with a new one, magistrate Chabala explained the two charges of theft and theft by servant to the accused persons to which they said they understood but denied stealing the money in question.

Magistrate Chabala admitted Ntanga, Munyeka, Kamutengo and Zimba to K5,000 cash bail on conditions that they provide two working sureties each who have been bound in K30,000 to be paid in their own recognisance.

Magistrate Chabala further directed that the sureties should be employed in reputable organizations, should be residents of Lusaka and must provide receipts for utility bills as proof of residence.

It is alleged that Zimba, Kalunga and Sinadambwe approached Munyeka and another employee of Kambwili and asked them to surrender their share of the stolen money on the pretext that they were investigating the alleged theft.

It was further alleged that the former employees who had no knowledge of the currency of the money they had allegedly stolen, surrendered it to Zimba, Kalunga and Sinadambwe who ended up stealing the stolen money.

Trial commences on March 15.