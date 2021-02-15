Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo says honesty is of paramount importance in any leadership role.
Bishop Mchombo says leaders must always embrace trust and honesty.
“When we are chosen as leaders, we should possess the element of trust. The issue of honesty is very important in our leadership roles. When we come to electing leaders, we want to elect those that are honest,” says Bishop Mchombo.
Albert Einstein said, “Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.”
It’s clear that if people are willingly to follow you they first want to assure themselves that you are worthy of their trust. They want to know that you are truthful, ethical, and principled. No matter what the setting, everyone wants to be fully confident in their leaders, and to be fully confident they have to believe that their leaders are people of strong character and solid integrity.
We – all of us – don’t want to be lied to. We don’t want to be deceived. We do want to be told the truth. We do want a leader who knows, right from wrong. We don’t want to be led – or misled – by someone who cheats in the process of attaining victory. We want our leaders to be honest, because their honesty is a reflection upon our own honesty.
Of all the qualities that people look for and admire in a leader, honesty is by far the most personal. It’s the quality that can most enhance or most damage your own personal reputations. If we follow someone who’s universally viewed as being of impeccable character and strong integrity, then we’re likely to be viewed the same way. But, if we willingly follow someone who’s considered dishonest, our own images are tarnished.
Honesty is the most important building block in the leader-follower relationship.
Be Honest. Tell the Truth. Let people know where you stand. Call things what they are. Demonstrate integrity. Don’t manipulate people. Don’t distort facts. Don’t spin the truth. Don’t leave false impressions.
We are told in Proverbs 12:17: “Whoever speaks the truth gives honest evidence, but a false witness utters deceit.”
Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo says honesty is of paramount importance in any leadership role.
Bishop Mchombo says leaders must always embrace trust and honesty.
“When we are chosen as leaders, we should possess the element of trust. The issue of honesty is very important in our leadership roles. When we come to electing leaders, we want to elect those that are honest,” says Bishop Mchombo.
Albert Einstein said, “Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.”
It’s clear that if people are willingly to follow you they first want to assure themselves that you are worthy of their trust. They want to know that you are truthful, ethical, and principled. No matter what the setting, everyone wants to be fully confident in their leaders, and to be fully confident they have to believe that their leaders are people of strong character and solid integrity.
We – all of us – don’t want to be lied to. We don’t want to be deceived. We do want to be told the truth. We do want a leader who knows, right from wrong. We don’t want to be led – or misled – by someone who cheats in the process of attaining victory. We want our leaders to be honest, because their honesty is a reflection upon our own honesty.
Of all the qualities that people look for and admire in a leader, honesty is by far the most personal. It’s the quality that can most enhance or most damage your own personal reputations. If we follow someone who’s universally viewed as being of impeccable character and strong integrity, then we’re likely to be viewed the same way. But, if we willingly follow someone who’s considered dishonest, our own images are tarnished.
Honesty is the most important building block in the leader-follower relationship.
Be Honest. Tell the Truth. Let people know where you stand. Call things what they are. Demonstrate integrity. Don’t manipulate people. Don’t distort facts. Don’t spin the truth. Don’t leave false impressions.
We are told in Proverbs 12:17: “Whoever speaks the truth gives honest evidence, but a false witness utters deceit.”