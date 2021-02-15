FPI urges radio stations to uphold professionalism

THE Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia says technology has evolved but radio remains a tool of great significance to those who choose to use it effectively.

FPI was commemorating the World Radio Day which fell on February 13 under the theme ‘New World, New Radio’.

FPI founder Joan Chirwa said radio plays a key role in any country across the world as it was a mass media which reaches the widest audience.

Chirwa said radio was a powerful medium which was used in rural and urban communities that had no access to television stations.

“Like other mainstream media, radio continues to play a vital role in the dissemination of information to masses. Technology has evolved but radio remains a tool of great significance to those who choose to use it effectively,” she said.

“As Zambia goes to elections, we know that radio is a platform that can be used for democratic discourse. With its unique ability to be accessed widely, it can shape a society in different ways and stand as a platform for all voices to be heard which strengthens the right to information and freedom of expression.”

Chirwa implored radio stations in the country to uphold a high level professionalism as they feature different people on their platforms.

She said this should not be done in a discriminatory manner because more voices are supposed to be heard to ensure voters make informed decisions.

“As FPI, we are aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit every business hardly and this can be a recipe for unprofessionalism in radio stations, but we know that most of these radio stations are run by experienced and professional people who would not trade their credibility for anything,” said Chirwa. “We commend all of the radio stations that have continued to serve the masses under extremely difficult conditions.”