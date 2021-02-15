If elected MP, I’ll not allow women to give birth on way to clinics, vows Kapoche aspirant

KAPOCHE Constituency aspirant Luckson Lungu says if elected member of parliament on August 12, he will not allow a situation where expectant mothers give birth on their way to health facilities due to long distances.

Separately addressing residents of Chakaka and Mwalimu villages in Kapoche ward, Lungu said life should be respected.

He said it is a sad development for women to bring forth life in shrubs.

Beatrice Zulu had told Lungu that the deplorable road network and the distance to Mtandaza clinic, which is about 15kms, was long for pregnant women to cover.

“You have seen the road you used when coming. It’s not a good road. Now when labour pains start, for us to travel from here to Mtandaza, it’s far, as a result we give birth on the way. Look, we don’t have any school and our children travel to Gunda Primary School and Kathumba Primary School and these are long distances,” she said.

Lungu in response said a person’s birth should be respected.

He said if voted for, he would make sure unoperational clinics are opened or construct new ones in various communities.

“This is not good. How can a reasonable leader allow people, our women to give birth in shrubs? If you vote for me, I will not allow our pregnant women to give birth on the way to the health facilities. You and I will construct clinics in different areas to reduce distances. I have seen that even a school is not near and for a child to go to Gunda Primary or Kathumba it’s not a good thing,” he said.

Lungu said he desires to do greater things but at the moment he has no power to do wonders because there was someone already.

“You are not our slaves, you are our bosses because of that voter’s card you have. You have the power to fire and employ new leaders to represent you, so if the problems you have hurt you, then change the worker on 12th August but if you want to continue suffering, maintain the same leaders,” he said.

“I deliberately came using the deplorable road networks where we got stuck on our way so that I feel what you go through than coming here when it’s dry. I have seen the road and I have felt your need too.”

And Lungu rejected the notion that the government had no money, saying the State had money but leaders failed to use initiative for that money to be released.

“People come to tell you that the government has no money…can Edgar agree that the government has no money? The failure is the MP who has failed to work on your needs such as roads. The President wants to win and we want him to win so to accuse the government of not having money when in other areas government is doing great things isn’t a good idea,” he said.

“The President knows better that we are farmers because he is from here. He always sends a lot of fertiliser where sheds are always full but your leaders at the top steal your products. It’s not President Edgar Lungu’s desire for you to suffer but leaders whom you chose to represent you are the ones who don’t love you. It’s clearly seen that the MP doesn’t work as we expected him to represent us.”

He promised to construct a community school at Chakaka after the rain season.

He said it hurts to learn that in the whole of Zambia, Kapoche was the most underdeveloped constituency.

He boasted that in his capacity as an individual before even being elected, he has managed to construct bridges, sink boreholes, donated cement and iron sheets to various communities and helped people in their challenging moments when their beloved ones died.

He said some politicians accuse him of being happy to see people dying but said those that have never been affected with death in their families, would mock his gesture of donating a Nissan Hardbody to help people for various activities such as choir, football trips, funerals and illnesses.

Mercy Banda of Kalambila village challenged Lungu to come with an honest heart to serve the people.

“I plead with you honorable Mwaiwanu to come with an honest heart. We your children in Kapoche Constituency we need you, have mercy on [us for] the problems we are going through here. We don’t have dams for animals to drink water, we don’t have enough boreholes for us to draw water, so we need you to be honest with us. Don’t do to us what Nicholas Banda did that after voting for him, off he went for good up to now we don’t know where he is. We will be happy if you will be honest just as you have been showing us,” said Banda.

Kaluba Daka called on Lungu to deal with thieves of farming inputs when he is elected member of parliament because they have subjected people to hunger.

Fifty-two-year-old Simon Zulu said Lungu deserves a vote because he had shown the fruits of leadership.

Recently, area member of parliament Dr Charles Banda said those that were moving up and down in the area would be finished once campaigns start.

He told the electorate that he was not old and he is standing until 2026.

“Those moving up and down raising their tails like warthogs go and tell them that I am not old because an old person doesn’t appear like me. I am still strong. We are not deaf that we don’t hear what they say but when campaigns come, they will run away, some we will expose them…” said Dr Banda.