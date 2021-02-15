Justice once shone over Zambia: disclosure in the interests of justice

The accolades given by some close and high placed personalities to Supreme Court Justice Honourable Elizabeth (Liz) Chona Muyovwe on her passing were befitting of that quiet but great justice. Many specific examples of Justice Muyovwe’ s expression of justice, independence and autonomy were left unstated. To me some events offer a small opportunity for a great teachable moment, like a frozen immortal picture that captures a fleeting moment in someone’s life but which represents the entirety of someone’s life on a specific subject. Or the story of the whole nation at a certain time in history.

In this article, I wish to present a specific time capsule, a one timeframe in the life of Justice Muyovwe as a Justice in Zambia. It is disclosure in the interests of justice, for the benefit of Zambia, a moment that may force us to reflect on what kind of justice characterises Zambia historically and in the contemporary period. Justice once shone over Zambia and exemplified by Justice Muyovwe, who will be solely missed in family and justice circles. Before I continue, I need to disclose a bit about my relationship with Justice Muyovwe. We were cousins. My Grandfather Buleke was the oldest and Liz’s Grandfather Hameja was the youngest brother in that family. Legend has it that my Grandfather refused to be Chief and that status devolved onto Hameja. Liz’s father, my uncle Honourable Mainza Chona and I were very close and had actually agreed for me to write a book about him and at the time of his passing in December 2001, Honourable Chona was putting together photographs and newspaper articles among other items for me to use in writing the book. It took years to convince him to reach that point. Mainza Chona was the funniest uncle one could have. Once he asked me to buy him a book from England, a book of forms called Adikins. He wrapped it in pure white linen cloth and started calling it “Kamwale” (Bride). Every time I had to visit his office, he would remove the book from the drawer still wrapped in white and he would proudly pronounce that “Kamwale ngumwakatuletela uciliko ngooyu mwaazyanye” (The Bride you brought is still here please greet each other”. He would then unwrap the book. I had to laugh uncontrollably. Let me get, however, to where I am going about Justice Muyovwe who was as authentic in every way as her father.

When Liz visited her brother, Tom Chona, and his family in Toronto, Canada, I had occasion to introduce her to a number of judges in Toronto and suburbs. I arranged a luncheon with my then closest friend Judge of the Superior Court, Justice Irving Andre. At that luncheon, inevitably the issue of the state of justice in the two countries came up.

Justice Muyovwe related only one instance when she was horrified about the state of justice in Zambia as a High Court Judge then. Justice Muyovwe had one day released a few individuals on bail after which some high powered MMD cadres visited her house after midnight demanding that she rescind the order granting the individuals bail. They asked her whether she knew that she wasn’t supposed to grant those persons bail. She inquired as to whether they were now telling her how to do her job. They looked at each other and realised that Justice Muyovwe was no easy nut to crack and couldn’t be intimidated even after back and forthing in the argument. She told them that on the state of the evidence and submissions made in court, the individuals deserved bail and the cadres had no business visiting her house at all, let alone after midnight and that they should immediately leave. She told them that that was judicial intimidation and attempted obstruction of justice. She asked them if their superiors knew that they were at her house. They revealed that they themselves were the superiors. But then they scampered out. We collectively reflected on the seriousness to the dispensation of justice by what these cadres were trying to do. We reflected on whether some judges would have given in to the after-midnight demands of the MMD cadres. How many judges can withstand strong-arm judicial intimidation political tactics?

We discussed how often and in what contexts justice miscarries because of the extra-judicial pressures of such nature and more by political cadres sent by, among others, the highest office in the land, under the cover of night. Years before this information landed on my lap, then Chief Justice Sakala had given me his excellent LLM Thesis on Judicial Independence and Autonomy but details of the nature of the evidence told to us at a luncheon in Toronto by Liz are not there in the Thesis unavoidably because such details are not disclosed even if told to judges by judges and well connected personalities. We discussed if all judges could resist the pressure as Liz did and more so the temptation if “kasaka Ka ndalama” was involved. Or a hidden pistol momentarily displayed discreetly to the judge in her or his house alone after midnight. It was jarring and Justice Irving declared that that scenario would be difficult to countenance in Canada and any such attempts would lead to the detention and incarceration of the culprits. There were some light moments at the luncheon with Liz in Canada when Liz discussed how dismayed she was to see how a number of female lawyers were dressed in the courtroom. It looked as if some were headed into a night club rather than a courtroom. She described the kind of attires she saw which made us laugh in unison. In Zambia those women would be kicked out of court she deadpanned. We laughed some more. I have now attended court in Zambia and indeed Zambian women lawyers do know how to dress for court.

That after midnight episode with Liz and the MMD cadres gives us a glimpse into the state of justice in Zambia under the Mwanawasa government. Not entirely but in part. Did Mwanawasa know or approve? We shall never know. And that episode was just a tip of the iceberg I posit. What else was going on? By extension what else had gone on before and has been going on after that to this day? It is a topic pregnant with research potentials in the interest of justice but for which there is no study at all but numerous anecdotal pieces of evidence. Justice must be transparently done in open court and processes. Justice once shone on Zambia. Liz you once lived here and this is my Monument for you.

Dr Munyonzwe Hanalengwa has been writing on the Judiciary for decades.

Email: forthedefence@yahoo.ca