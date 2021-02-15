LD ‘OWES’ MUZA

BIG spenders Lusaka Dynamos is owing Division One side MUZA FC K150,000 for the service of players it was offered.

In a letter to Football Association of Zambia dated 19 November 2020, MUZA general secretary Joel Kabika asked FAZ to help his club write to clubs that owed it money.

Kabika said the club does not want to take football matters to court hence seeking FAZ intervention through the office of general secretary Adrian Kashala.

“We write to your good office to seek intervention to write to some clubs that owe us money. We feel your good office can help us as we don’t find it prudent to enforce our rights in a court of law on football matters. Going to court will be our last resort if such need arises,” reads the letter in part.

“We are owed sums of money for the transfer of players on loan and permanent deal by Lusaka Dynamos on Baba Basile and Emmanuel Haabasimbi.”

Other clubs that are owing MUZA money include Zanaco FC and Lumwana Radiants among others.

When contacted however, Lusaka Dynamos president Hanif Adams described the matter as an internal one.

“Let me be short here with you and the best thing is that internal matters are never your business. Whether you are a newspaper or not, we don’t give information about our internal matters, club to club dealing or whatever, so don’t ask questions about our business. It’s between us and FAZ and whatever,” said Adams.