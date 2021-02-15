There’s no PF anymore – Kalaba

[By Chambwa Moonga in Mansa]

HARRY Kalaba says there are very few people today who are genuinely supporting the PF.

On a K FM Radio interview in Mansa on Thursday morning, Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) president, was asked if he would go back to the PF if he were lured to.

“Moneni, PF takwaba. Abashala mu PF nibalya abalelyamo (look, there is no PF anymore. The only ones who are still in the PF are those who are receiving kickbacks). It’s those who have contracts, say ukulakwempa ifyani (slashing grass), who are still hanging around in the PF,” Kalaba answered.

“The PF now is made up of people who have been promised this and that. Otherwise, most people are no longer genuinely in the PF. Ba PF nabelilwa (are stranded in the dark). So, what can I go to do in the PF?”

He said the biggest undoing of the PF government was corruption.

“They are using the poor to help themselves with government kickbacks. Remember that this government bought 42 fire engines at US $1 million each. When I talk about these things, I’m accused of being obsessed with becoming Republican President,” he noted. “If anything, is it an offence for me to eye the Republican presidency? I’ll be President because Zambians have said so. I’m not even worried about few people who are criticising my aspirations.”

He said when he becomes President, normalcy in Zambia would be retained.

Kalaba wondered why today one would not find medicines in clinics and hospitals, yet such medicines were available on the open market.

“That’s wrong! Let me be President of this country and normalcy shall be restored in this country. What is even more painful is that those medicines that we are buying on the open market, were supplied by that company you know,” Kalaba said

“They are expired drugs! So, we are taking expired Panadol.”

Meanwhile, Kalaba regretted that the only thriving industry in Luapula Province, and Mansa in particular, was politicking.