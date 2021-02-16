Left unchecked, social media will make society uncontrollable – Madzimawe

CHIEF Madzimawe of the Ngoni people in Kasenengwa district says abuse of social media has contributed to the losing of moral values in the country.

In an interview, Madzimawe said some children do not listen to their parents because they are preoccupied with what is obtaining on social media.

“When we are talking about issues to do with moral values as a country, the contributory factor has been the abuse of the social media. Children, our children now cannot entirely listen to their parents because they are busy with what is obtaining on social media,” he said. “You could be talking to your child but they can just be agreeing to whatever you are saying meanwhile they are busy with what is obtaining on social media. I feel as parents we should look at how social media is being used by the children. I think as parents we have forgotten about our roles.”

Madzimawe said addressing abuse of social media should start at family level.

“As parents we should make sure that we see or regulate what our children are accessing or watching on these online platforms. To me, I agree (with President Edgar Lungu’s concern about abuse of social media),” he said. “Some people have lost jobs because of the same abuse of social media. We should look at the abuse of social media seriously because if left unchecked our society will be uncontrollable. I am one of those that agree that we should actually analyse the use of social media.”

Madzimawe said inasmuch as parents were empowering their children with smartphones, they should also look at the content that they were accessing.

“Sometimes you buy a smartphone for your child with a view that it should enable that child to access education materials but they end up accessing what they are not supposed to access,” said Madzimawe. “So, we really need to look at this issue critically. You know people will talk about Western culture but people should know that they are Zambians and they are Africans. We have got our own way of life.”