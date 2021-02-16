Lungu is a reincarnation of Mobutu, charges Mfula

EDGAR Lungu is a reincarnation of Mobutu Sese Seko, says Chanda Mfula.

And Operation Young Vote says it has a big problem appreciating President Edgar Lungu’s speech on national values when contrasted with reality on the ground.

In an interview following President Lungu’s address on national values and principles on Friday, Mfula said the Head of State omitted to tell the country how the endemic corruption in his government and from his inner circle was placed in relation to his hypocritical values.

“Apart from complaining about Facebook posts, did Mr Edgar Lungu also talk about expired drugs and condoms; police brutality; and the grand corruption in his government, and how these relate to the ‘national values’ he is promoting?” Mfula asked.

The former PF media director said all the talk about national values and principles was reminiscent of former president of Zaire (present day Democratic Republic of Congo) Mobutu Sese Seko’s so-called national values and pseudo-ideology called Authenticité, which was a cover-up for tyranny, murder and corruption.

“Lungu is driving Zambia towards another Zaire. Remember that economically, Mobutu’s Zaire was associated with hyperinflation and corruption at the highest level. Mobutu transformed Congo into a kleptocracy,” he said.

Mfula, a Doctorate student in Media studies, Journalism and Democracy at University of Sussex, noted that it was common to find fake or expired drugs and other things in Congolese hospitals and this was happening in Zambia and perpetuated by a cabal that was very close to President Lungu.

He said Zambia had today a tragic rebirth of Mobutu Sese Seko in the person of Edgar Lungu.

Mfula regretted that when President Lungu addressed the nation on Friday, he did not talk about the expired condoms supplied to the government by people he “hangs out with”.

Meanwhile, OYV executive director Guess Nyirenda said although it is gratifying that President Lungu had been consistent in meeting the Constitutional provision of addressing the nation on progress on the National Principles and Values, the Head of State read a speech that omitted the very core of morals, values and principles among them greediness which had entrenched corruption among a few individuals that have gone to the extent of not caring or minding risking the lives of Zambians for money.

“We are sure our observation on this one is similar to that of most if not all citizens. As Operation Young Vote (OYV), we have a big problem in appreciating the President’s speech versus reality. We have this conviction, as a result of a number of factors and real happenings on the ground,” Nyirenda said.

He said the President had the best opportunity to raise and ‘nail to the cross’ all corruption scandals, especially the Honeybee matter that had condemned the lives of many citizens, including the youth that consumed and some of whom are still consuming the defective or expired drugs posing fundamental heath complications and may lead to death.

Nyirenda said the President instead chose to be idealistic and rhetoric as opposed to being realistic, compassionate and empathetic to citizens that were currently in harm’s way due to those that love money more than life.

He said OYV was convinced that there was absolute moral decay in making money at the expense of risking and ‘killing’ even one life.

“The other matter well related to this is that of himself, the President, other government and Patriotic Front officials and cadres addressing meetings and physically attracting huge crowds while the numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths are skyrocketing on a daily basis,” he said. “What is moral about telling people all the good health measures and guidelines of mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 while on the other hand mobilising and subjecting them to abrogating the same health measures and guidelines in the name of inspecting developmental projects and getting puzzled as to how the cases of infections and deaths are rapidly increasing? What is development when people are getting sick and dying? Development for who? Where is the morality in such acts?”

Nyirenda recalled that just a few days before the address, PF cadres attacked DP leader Harry Kalaba and a media institution in Mporokoso and wondered where the morality was in the behaviour by the PF cadres.

“Where is the morality in ignoring such violent acts? Unless we do not understand the constitutional provision espoused in Article 8 of the Republican Constitution, the President did a disservice to the nation on the morality agenda,” he said.

Regarding maintenance of law and order and ensuring peace before, during and after the August 12 general elections, OYV could only say “bravo Mr President.”

He hoped that does not mean clamping down on the opposition political parties and those with divergent views.

Nyirenda said OYV hoped the opposition won’t be blocked from campaigning./