Lungu jackets 700 Kasenengwa headmen

[By Melony Chisanga in Kasenengwa]

EASTERN Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation provincial chairman Emmanuel Banda has urged the people of Kesenengwa Constituency to protect their voters’ cards ahead of the August poll.

Addressing over 700 headmenfrom chiefs Misholo, Madzimawe, and Nzamane in Kasenengwa Constituency, whom he also gave jackets on behalf of President Edgar Lungu, Banda said Eastern Province was recording low voter turnout because half of the registered voters were losing their cards before the poll.

He told the headmen that the development they were looking for was in their voter’s cards, hence they should secure it.

“This is an election year when we will choose leaders. The President (Edgar Lungu) did a survey on why people in Eastern Province always records low voter turnout despite registering a good number of people. He discovered that people here lose voters’ cards before election day because they move with them,” he told the gathering on Saturday. “We should not be moving with voters’ cards. Keep your cards in your homes in a safe place. Protect them because it is in your voter’s card where there is development that you are looking for; your clean water, roads, schools and hospitals.”

And when introducing the Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation pressure group, Banda urged the headmen to get involved.

He said the provincial structure was formed to bridge the gap between President Lungu and the headmen in the province.

Banda explained that soon the programme would be taken in other provinces.

“Before the formation of the committee, you were being sidelined whenever there were party activities going on in your villages. But with the coming of this pressure ground, that gap will be closed because you are the ones who live with the people in your villages,” said Banda. “You are the people who keep these villages, so you should be part of this development which is taking place in Eastern Province by the President. With this committee in place, the development that you want will come at your doorstep now because there will be no gap between you and the President. Get involved so that you can also benefit from the works of the President. Be part of the programmes and get the benefits. If you want to benefit from fertiliser distribution, get involved; form co-operatives as headmen with your people for you to get fertiliser.”

Banda later donated jackets to the over 700 headmen on behalf President Lungu.

And Kasenegwa PF member of parliament Sensio Banda thanked President Lungu for the gesture.

He said Eastern Province should vote for President Lungu to appreciate him on the development he was taking to the region.

“In 26 months, I have been a member of parliament for Kasenengwa Constituency, we have done 16 roads, we have built schools and health centres. When I came here, we had 16 boreholes but in two years we have sunk 106 boreholes in all the wards and we are still sinking,’’ said Sensio. ‘’These works do not just come but we have a hardworking President. This time of our suffering, it’s President Lungu who is helping us. President Lungu has given us about 500 bicycles to give to you, the headmen.”/EC/SM