PF, Lungu are enemies of a free media – Chisala

BISHOP Timothy Chisala has told President Edgar Lungu to be truthful to the Zambian people.

Bishop Chisala, the overseer of All Nations Church in Zambia, says he finds it strange to comment on the Presidential address to Parliament on progress made on the application of national values and principles.

He also says the PF is the worst enemy of the media.

Last Friday, President Lungu said PF cares for all Zambians regardless of who they voted for.

He assured journalists of a free environment as the country approaches the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.

He guaranteed law and order during the same period to safeguard people’s lives and ensure national peace.

President Lungu urged everyone to help promote national values and principles.

“This Patriotic Front government cares for all Zambians, regardless of who you are, or whom you voted for…As a nation, we have made progress in entrenching our national values and principles. We are on the right path,” said President Lungu. “May we all choose to be counted in this noble cause of living by our national values and principles. Let us all commit to making our country safer and better by living by our national values and principles.”

But Bishop Chisala has questioned what truth President Lungu is communicating to the people of Zambia.

“To start with, the President needs to be truthful. He should not look down and pretend. We are in a mess as a country basically because of his decisions,” he said. “So when someone comes to preach about values and morals, then what is he talking about? President Lungu needs to check himself and be truthful.”

Bishop Chisala said President Lungu missed an opportunity to give hope to the people of Zambia in his ‘final’ address.

“The address was empty. It did not touch on the needs of the people. So I find it strange to comment on it. There is literally nothing that is new that we can address our minds to. It is just the same ordinary address, without hope for the people,” he said. “We expected the President to tell us about the high cost of mealie-meal, cooking oil. How is he addressing this, the gap between the rich and the poor? Because the rich are only those close to the powers that be and close to the ruling party. We in the majority that speak for the people are in deep poverty.”

Bishop Chisala said the PF and President Lungu are the enemies of the media.

“It is in President Lungu’s leadership that the media has suffered the most. It is in President Lungu’s regime that The Post Newspaper was closed. It is in President Lungu’s regime that Prime Television was closed. It is in President Lungu’s regime that PF cadres have continued to beat opposition leaders on private radio stations. All these evil acts have happened under the leadership of President Lungu,” he said. “So what is he telling us that he is a friend of the media? This is a mockery to the media, and freedom of expressions. If he is a friend of the media, let him open Prime Television now. Let The Post be opened now, because we still believe that the closing of The Post was unfair. In fact, the PF and President Lungu are enemies of a free media.”

Bishop Chisala said Zambians in August would make decisions based on what they are going through.

He said not even money can work in an election where people are angry.

Meanwhile, Bishop Chisala said President Lungu and the PF have contributed to the rise in cases of COVID-19.

He said while the PF is moving freely to mobilise in large crowds, they are the carriers of the virus.

“Yes, it is very possible. They move in large numbers and mobilise, forgetting that they are subjecting people to the virus. So who is the carrier of the virus now? It’s obvious that these that move in large numbers and mobilise are the ones spreading the virus,” said Bishop Chisala.