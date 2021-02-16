The failure of PF is evident – Tembo

THE Patriots for Economic Progress says a political party’s ability to properly manage the economy should be a major consideration as Zambians vote in the August 12 general elections.

PeP president Sean Tembo says sound management of the economy was what would create employment for the people, business opportunities for the masses, and convert Zambia’s potential into actual wealth so that citizens lead decent lives.

Tembo also reminded Zambians that the failure of the ruling Patriotic Front was evident for all to see.

“Under the deficient leadership of the PF, the Zambian economy has shrunk from a gross domestic product (GDP) of about US $29 billion in 2011, to a GDP of approximately US $19 billion in 2020,” he noted. “The cost of living has skyrocketed with the price of most basic commodities such as cooking oil, electricity units, sugar, milk et cetera, being unaffordable to the majority of our citizens whose salaries have remained stagnant.”

Tembo said the only group of citizens who are thriving today are those who are closely affiliated to President Edgar Lungu as they were given inflated tenders by the Head of State, as well as access to money from markets and bus stops, which ends up in their individual pockets instead of the bank accounts of city councils.

He said every genuine Zambian should have no doubt in their minds that the PF has failed the nation.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we further wish to remind the Zambian people that if we seriously need to turn around the fortunes of this nation, then the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and its leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema should not be an option. Just like the PF in 2011, the UPND today have no plan for this country,” Tembo said. “The proposals for turning around the Zambian economy that have so far been proffered by the UPND leader lack substance and are incapable of implementation. For example, his proposal to borrow about US $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and put this country on an IMF package, as his first order of business if elected President, will only further plunge this already heavily indebted country into further debt, as well as take away our sovereignty and place it in the hands of the IMF.”

He said the UPND’s proposal to subsidise the cost of production as a solution to the ever-increasing prices was untenable.

Tembo said the treasury currently had no money to even meet Zambia’s debt repayment obligations, as witnessed by the recent defaults.

He wondered where Hichilema would get the money to subsidise the cost of production in the entire economy.

“Besides, we tried subsidies in the KK (Kenneth Kaunda’s UNIP) era and they failed. They are simply not sustainable,” Tembo said.

He said a Hakainde Hichilema presidency would be disastrous for the country.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we further wish to remind the Zambian people that the majority of the other so-called political leaders that have mushroomed in the past few months, leading a myriad of small parties, are former thieves in either the MMD administration or the PF administration,” Tembo said. “After they stole enough money to start their own political parties, they today want to portray themselves as saviours. We know that they are former thieves because their so-called businesses only thrive while they are serving in government, and when they are no longer in government their businesses crumble and they become overnight paupers. It is therefore fair to conclude that their businesses thrive on theft of public resources. The Zambian people must not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by these charlatans.”

He said PeP was only political grouping that had consistently and continuously developed and presented alternative solutions to the management of the economy through its alternative national budgets for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as an alternate 7th National Development Plan in 2019 and more recently an alternative economic recovery plan.

Tembo said Pep’s model for Zambia’s economic management leverages on efficient utilisation of the country’s existing potential in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, mining et cetera, by putting Zambians in the forefront in the development of the country.

“The PeP model does not rely on borrowing money from the IMF or implementing unsustainable subsidies, but rather on the sealing of tax and non-tax revenue leakages so that all money that belongs to the State should end up in the national treasury and not in any individual’s pockets,” he said.

Tembo said if true development was what the Zambian people want, then Pep should be their only option.

He said any procrastination would result in serious regret sooner rather than later and urged citizens to vote wisely on August 12.