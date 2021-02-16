We’re ready to form govt – Mtonga

EASTERN Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga says the party is very much ready for the general election than ever before.

And Livingstone UPND member of parliament Mathews Jere says the people of Eastern Province have decided that they need change of government.

In an interview on the sidelines of the party general assembly at Pine View Guest house in Chipata on Sunday, Mtonga said the outcome of the Vubwi council chairperson by-election was a clear picture of what is obtaining in the province.

“I think you saw the results for Vubwi council chairperson by-election. The UPND is doing very well in the province and I can safely say, as UPND in the province, we are ready for the elections. We are holding a general assembly, to choose the leaders of our choice so that they can administer the affairs of the party at national level,” he said.

Mtonga appealed to the UPND members to come out of the general assembly solid than ever before.

“To me there will be no loser and winner, we are all UPND. We are just choosing those that can represent us at national level. We started this from the ward, constituency, the province and now we are choosing national leaders,” he said.

Mtonga said he was happy with the growth of the UPND in the province.

“We are very much ready for the general election than ever before; we are ready to form government. Don’t be cheated by those who claim that this is their bedroom. The issue of saying this province is a bedroom for a political party does not apply now,” he said.

Mtonga said about 17 people from the province vied to be in the national management committee.

And Jere said the people of Eastern Province have decided to change government.

“The people of Eastern Province have decided that they want change and the only and the only alternative is the UPND bearing in mind that the people here in Eastern Province are farmers and they have suffered,” he said. “The roads are in bad state. Look at Chadiza, it is a very old district but look at the road! People are finding difficulties to take their produce to the market because of the poor state of the roads.”

Jere said the people of Vubwi had given a signal of what people should expect from Eastern Province.

“The people of Vubwi have given a signal that despite the challenges that they had, at the end of the day people stood firm, there was a lot of money that was being given out, mealie meal, the DMMU was in Vubwi trying to buy people but the people did not want to sell their future,” he said.

Jere appealed to UPND members to allow new members in the party.

“Let the new members join UPND because this is a national party, it has got a national colour and a national character. We want Eastern Province to vote and vote big in the forthcoming elections so that we can win and win big,” said Jere.