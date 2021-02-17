A call for non-violent campaigns

The freedom of association and of assembly which is entrenched in our Constitution provides for the existence of other political parties in our country.
And while elections are adversarial in their nature as they represent a contest for power, violence remains one of the greatest threats to free and fair elections in this country. And electoral violence, just like intolerance, has been on the increase – reaching alarming levels under the PF regime.
As we head into the August 12 Presidential and General Elections, efforts employed to level the playing field must include not just an impartial application of the public order Act but equally to curb against electoral violence, both physical and verbal attacks. The electoral code of conduct must be strictly adhered to and enforced if we are to conduct anything near free and fair polls.
It is with this in mind that we agree with calls for issue-based politics rather than character assassination.
Mulambo Haimbe says candidates seeking public office this August must pledge peace to level the playing field. Haimbe, who is seeking adoption for Lusaka Central Constituency under the UPND, says if people are to get the best representation candidates need to be above board and allow democracy to flourish.
“I appeal to those joining the race in Lusaka Central that let us show, as candidates, that we are going into a new era that we are cut above the rest. Can we have issue-based politics rather than character assassination. I am making a promise to my competitors and colleagues that let’s keep it above the belt, issue-based politics. We can talk about each other’s track record just pointing out facts,” says Haimbe. “Let us have a non-violent campaign in Lusaka Central and elsewhere generally. I know we have places like Intercity [Bus Terminus] and so on where our colleagues have been said to have their most violent cadres. Can we please stand head and shoulder, above what is going on now! I am also making a promise that I would want to run a non-violent campaign but keeping in mind the right to defend ourselves. But if we are to compete democratically and fairly, let’s make the playing field level for ourselves by making these promises to one another and I’m challenging my colleagues to denounce violence and allow the best person to win.”
There must be civility in our politics. Besides it is civility that separates human beings from wild animals.
The Nordic Africa Institute has done a comprehensive study on electoral violence in Africa.
It states that, “The causes of electoral violence are multifaceted, and can be divided into two broad categories: first, structural factors related to the underlying power structures prevalent in new and emerging democracies, such as informal patron- age systems, poor governance, exclusionary politics, and the socio-economic uncertainties of losing political power in states where almost all power is concentrated at the centre; second, factors related to the electoral process and the electoral contest itself, such as failed or flawed elections, election fraud and weak or manipulated institutions and institutional rules governing the electoral process. The states in Africa are all, to varying degrees, relatively new democracies. Democratic institutions and procedures, including elections, have been introduced or reinforced, while the underlying structures of power in society and the norms governing the political system have often not yet been transformed. The continent has a long history of one-party and dominant political party states where politics and economics are often conflated. As a result, politics is often exclusive, intolerant of opposition and sometimes militarised, not least in post-war states. Furthermore, many of the socio-economic and political benefits of democracy have yet to be fully realised among large parts of the population.”
It concludes that, “the socio-economic realities of losing power in societies where almost all political power and economic resources of the state are placed in the hands of the incumbent, coupled with exclusive electoral systems and weak or biased electoral institutions, risk turning elections into a do-or-die affair. This is intensified in societies divided along ethnic and other socio-economic cleavages.”
And this is what the PF are doing. Edgar Lungu’s rule book is winning at any cost! But we cannot continue on this path – we need free and fair elections; a level playing field.
As ACE Focus on Elections and Security argues that, “the emergence of electoral violence is not a result of the process being followed, but signals a critical departure from the accepted rules that govern the process.”
We all know that Edgar became PF presidential candidate through violent means after the death of Michael Sata. And this has instilled fear in Edgar that if he levels the playing field he will be swept aside by his competitors like dust. In fact, without State power, Edgar is nothing politically. But he should live above board and follow our constitutional requirements of free and fair elections. And these requirements are also a key ingredient into the campaign period.
We urge Edgar to depart from the muscleman politics by doing away with violence this time around!
The freedom of association and of assembly which is entrenched in our Constitution provides for the existence of other political parties in our country.
And while elections are adversarial in their nature as they represent a contest for power, violence remains one of the greatest threats to free and fair elections in this country. And electoral violence, just like intolerance, has been on the increase – reaching alarming levels under the PF regime.
As we head into the August 12 Presidential and General Elections, efforts employed to level the playing field must include not just an impartial application of the public order Act but equally to curb against electoral violence, both physical and verbal attacks. The electoral code of conduct must be strictly adhered to and enforced if we are to conduct anything near free and fair polls.
It is with this in mind that we agree with calls for issue-based politics rather than character assassination.
Mulambo Haimbe says candidates seeking public office this August must pledge peace to level the playing field. Haimbe, who is seeking adoption for Lusaka Central Constituency under the UPND, says if people are to get the best representation candidates need to be above board and allow democracy to flourish.
“I appeal to those joining the race in Lusaka Central that let us show, as candidates, that we are going into a new era that we are cut above the rest. Can we have issue-based politics rather than character assassination. I am making a promise to my competitors and colleagues that let’s keep it above the belt, issue-based politics. We can talk about each other’s track record just pointing out facts,” says Haimbe. “Let us have a non-violent campaign in Lusaka Central and elsewhere generally. I know we have places like Intercity [Bus Terminus] and so on where our colleagues have been said to have their most violent cadres. Can we please stand head and shoulder, above what is going on now! I am also making a promise that I would want to run a non-violent campaign but keeping in mind the right to defend ourselves. But if we are to compete democratically and fairly, let’s make the playing field level for ourselves by making these promises to one another and I’m challenging my colleagues to denounce violence and allow the best person to win.”
There must be civility in our politics. Besides it is civility that separates human beings from wild animals.
The Nordic Africa Institute has done a comprehensive study on electoral violence in Africa.
It states that, “The causes of electoral violence are multifaceted, and can be divided into two broad categories: first, structural factors related to the underlying power structures prevalent in new and emerging democracies, such as informal patron- age systems, poor governance, exclusionary politics, and the socio-economic uncertainties of losing political power in states where almost all power is concentrated at the centre; second, factors related to the electoral process and the electoral contest itself, such as failed or flawed elections, election fraud and weak or manipulated institutions and institutional rules governing the electoral process. The states in Africa are all, to varying degrees, relatively new democracies. Democratic institutions and procedures, including elections, have been introduced or reinforced, while the underlying structures of power in society and the norms governing the political system have often not yet been transformed. The continent has a long history of one-party and dominant political party states where politics and economics are often conflated. As a result, politics is often exclusive, intolerant of opposition and sometimes militarised, not least in post-war states. Furthermore, many of the socio-economic and political benefits of democracy have yet to be fully realised among large parts of the population.”
It concludes that, “the socio-economic realities of losing power in societies where almost all political power and economic resources of the state are placed in the hands of the incumbent, coupled with exclusive electoral systems and weak or biased electoral institutions, risk turning elections into a do-or-die affair. This is intensified in societies divided along ethnic and other socio-economic cleavages.”
And this is what the PF are doing. Edgar Lungu’s rule book is winning at any cost! But we cannot continue on this path – we need free and fair elections; a level playing field.
As ACE Focus on Elections and Security argues that, “the emergence of electoral violence is not a result of the process being followed, but signals a critical departure from the accepted rules that govern the process.”
We all know that Edgar became PF presidential candidate through violent means after the death of Michael Sata. And this has instilled fear in Edgar that if he levels the playing field he will be swept aside by his competitors like dust. In fact, without State power, Edgar is nothing politically. But he should live above board and follow our constitutional requirements of free and fair elections. And these requirements are also a key ingredient into the campaign period.
We urge Edgar to depart from the muscleman politics by doing away with violence this time around!