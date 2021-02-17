Edgar is desperate.

Edgar Lungu is very desperate.

His desperation is making him do anything he thinks will deliver him his desired third term of office.

Late last year, he came up with a flurry of empowerment programmes whose funding remain questionable.

He has also been dishing out money in markets and to traditional leaders.

All this when our economy is on its knees!

Seeing that the money bonanza is not accruing the political benefits/ support he desires, now he is creating structures outside the government. These are parallel structures to his PF, whose leadership was just elected. In short, he’s effecting the divide and rule tactics while trying to worm his way to citizens he has impoverished during his miserable tenure.

Over the weekend, Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation provincial chairman Emmanuel Banda was urging people of Kesenengwa Constituency to protect their voter’s cards ahead of the August polls. Addressing over 700 headmen from chiefs Misholo, Madzimawe, and Nzamane in Kasenengwa, Banda said Eastern Province was recording low voter turnout because half of the registered voters were losing their voter’s cards before the poll. He told the headmen that the development they were looking for was in their voter’s cards, hence they should secure it.

“This is an election year when we will choose leaders. The President (Edgar Lungu) did a survey on why people in Eastern Province always record low voter turnout despite registering a good number of people. He discovered that people here lose voter’s cards before election day because they move with them,” he told the gathering on Saturday. “We should not be moving with voter’s cards. Keep your cards in your homes in a safe place. Protect them because it is in your voter’s card where there is development that you are looking for; your clean water, roads, schools and hospitals.”

And when introducing the Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation pressure group, Banda urged the headmen to get involved. He said the provincial structure was formed to bridge the gap between President Lungu and the headmen in the province. Banda explained that soon the programme would be taken in other provinces.

“Before the formation of the committee, you were being sidelined whenever there were party activities going on in your villages. But with the coming of this pressure group, that gap will be closed because you are the ones who live with the people in your villages,” said Banda. “You are the people who keep these villages, so you should be part of this development which is taking place in Eastern Province by the President. With this committee in place, the development that you want will come at your doorstep now because there will be no gap between you and the President. Get involved so that you can also benefit from the works of the President. Be part of the programmes and get the benefits. If you want to benefit from fertiliser distribution get involved; form co-operatives as headmen with your people for you to get fertiliser.” Banda later donated jackets to the over 700 headmen on behalf President Lungu. The headmen also received 500 bicycles.

Edgar must come back to senses, read history, for it is there for all to see that the consequences of desperation are dire. Just within our country’s political history, Edgar should consider what became of Fredrick Chiluba after the man tried to force his third term of office. People saw through his treachery and took to the streets. Within his own party, 22 members of his cabinet refused to tag along with him. And we foresee a similar situation with Edgar. There is serious discontent brewing within his own party, the Patriotic Front. And Edgar knows this, but he wants to pretend that all is well. If he wants to see more disgrace upon himself, let Edgar continue forcing his way for a third term. Before he realises it, he will be all alone, naked and facing prosecution for various constitutional breaches.

As they say, “sometimes being desperate can be the push we need. When your back’s up against the wall, you’re able to must every bit of energy you have and push hard. But desperation can also have the opposite effect. It can make you feel tired, hopeless, and disoriented. Desperation can, metaphorically, squeeze the creative juice right out of you. Desperation impedes our thinking because we’re distracted by our stress. We’re consumed by the short-term challenges in front of us, and can’t see the big picture.”

In his desire to remain in power, Edgar seems eager to not only breach our Constitution but also commit any other felony! Indeed, never underestimate desperate people. You never know how far they will go to get what they want.

Heinz Guderian puts it this way, “There are no desperate situations, there are only desperate people.”

Edgar is desperate.