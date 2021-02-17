Govt resorting to parastatals for populist reasons – Mbambiko

A PROFESSIONAL accountant says the government runs parastatals for merely populist reasons; to try and employ people to show that it is working.

Emmanuel Mbambiko, who is based in Kitwe, argues that parastatals are basically a manifestation of bad governance and that they belong to the dark ages.

He answered the question ‘why do governments get involved into parastatals.’

Mbambiko explained that governments got involved into parastatals for populist reasons.

He said parastatals were the ventures which governments used to employ their support base, through rank and file.

“But they (parastatals) are also used to equally employ a lot of people to show that the government is working. In that case, it doesn’t really matter whether the company is able to pay or not, but it’s just to keep people there,” Mbambiko said in an interview from Kitwe.

“It’s like what happens in the councils where there are quite a lot of people, yet the councils are not managing to pay those employees. But it gives a sense of feeling that they are working. So, the government uses parastatals for this reason.”

He asked why the government, by embracing parastatals through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), was taking Zambians back to the dark ages.

“Why are we being taken back to projects that have failed in history before? The answer is because of bad governance. Bad governance will lead to parastatals so that government is seen to be working,” he said. “It’s for populist reasons; to try and employ people to show that the government is working. Parastatals are also vehicles which are used for the politically-connected individuals to benefit. So, the best is to get these ventures running and use them as vehicles to benefit themselves.”

Mbambiko said the other reason of having parastatals was for the politically connected people to ‘win’ contracts.

He added that through that, the structures of the governing party were assured of flow of funding.

“That can be seen particularly when there is a fundraising venture, for example, ‘Meet the President.’ You’ll discover that many of the companies that come and pledge and pay are those companies that are actually connected with these parastatal businesses,” Mbambiko said.

“They are used for this purpose so that the party structures continue with the flow of funds.”

He highlighted the evils which were associated with parastatal organisations.

Mbambiko noted that State-owned enterprises increased inefficiency because “usually employment in parastatals is not based on merit.”

“But is it usually based on bootlicking! And you see that with Zambia Railways, which is almost dead – in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). You can also see that with the case which is still more live in our eyes and ears to do with the Medicals Stores Limited,” he explained. “If that organisation was being run by professional, competent people, what happened there [around expired drugs] could not have happened. That is basically a manifestation of people being employed not on merit.”

Mbambiko stressed that parastatals were bad because whether one liked it or not, the government funded them.

He said parastatals were funded through guarantees for loans or direct funding.

“For example, IDC would have to find the cash to pump into the parastatal or the government has to find the money to pump into the parastatal. Ultimately, what happens is that the taxpayer continues to pay for these badly run entities,” he regretted.

Mbambiko also said parastatals increased corruption, because there was quite a lot of abuse in those entities.

“If you go to State-owned enterprises – quite a lot of them – you’ll be shocked to find that ministers owe these entities money. This used to be so pronounced during the UNIP and MMD days,” he said. “If you went to Zanaco in those days, you’ll find that quite many of the borrowers were ministers and politically-related individuals. As a result of that, when UNIP got out of power, there were a lot of court cases. And during the MMD days there were a lot of court cases.”

He stressed that “even now it’s not strange to find that probably these State-owned enterprises are not just taking these ministers to court because of fear.”

“Otherwise you would be very surprised with the amount of abuse, if you did an investigation in most of these enterprises,” Mbambiko said.

The other hazard of parastatals, according to Mbambiko, is that they compromise quality.

He cited an example of a politically-connected person who supplies “bad materials” to a State-owned enterprise.

“It would be very difficult to go and get those materials corrected. They (parastatal) will just live with those bad materials, throw them into the yard and pay for them. It will be a nightmare to get the materials replaced!” he explained, stressing that almost all parastatals were run on losses. “It’s rare for any of the State-managed enterprises to run profitably. Almost all of them are cash-strapped! They are under business Covid – they can’t breathe! They are so cash-strapped such that they can’t breathe.”

Mbambiko added that such was the reason the western world had moved away from parastatals.

“The UK, for example, used to run the railway system, the airline, the phone networks. But they have moved away from there. All those businesses have been put into private hands,” Mbambiko noted.

He also indicated that State-owned enterprises did not contribute anything to the treasury.

“You’ll find that they don’t pay VAT (Value Added Tax) because they are cash-strapped. Talk about any other statutory obligation like NAPSA contribution, they don’t pay because they are cash-strapped. Talk about workers’ compensation fund, they don’t pay,” Mbambiko said. “So, by having State-owned enterprises, it’s like you have put a cancer on yourself. They contribute absolutely nothing to the treasury!”

He said parastatals crowd out the private sector.

Mbambiko noted that there was a tendency amongst State-owned enterprises to support each other, unlike getting business from the private sector – “unless that private sector business is known, with a connected person.”

“So, that way the private sector is crowded out of business,” he noted.

Mbambiko added that State-owned enterprises were run on the government agenda, and not on a business agenda.

“For example, the government may tell Zesco that ‘you go and light up an area.’ Maybe the government (ruling party) wants to campaign in that particular area. The MD (managing director) for Zesco who is politically appointed will just do the work,” he explained. “But the question is at whose cost does Zesco do that work of lighting up an area? That’s a government agenda which contradicts the normal way of doing business.”

Meanwhile, Mbambiko said the IDC, the parent owner of State-owned enterprises, was influenced by an invisible political hand.

He said it was for that reason that parastatals could not operate independently.

“When you see them (IDC) get into the market and begin to buy Marcopolo, there is much more than that. It’s either influenced by the board and those board members are appointed by politicians,” said Mbambiko. “If the IDC is being run by genuine business people, I cannot see how they can go and buy Marcopolo at $44 million, $45 million. No! Why go and buy Marcopolo? Why not set up one such company from the scratch, say for a million dollars, fatten it up and sell it?”