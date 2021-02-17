My conscience told me to ditch PF for UPND – Kangwa

JOHN Kangwa says the nonsense of preaching regionalism by those benefiting from such rhetoric must end.

Kangwa is a former PF mobilisation committee member who last week ditched the ruling party to join the opposition UPND

He, along with 50 others, shocked the ruling party when they announced their defection to the country’s main opposition party at a ceremony held at the UPND secretariat in Kitwe.

The PF membership in various WhatsApp groups reacted sharply with different tones.

Others like Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo disowned Kangwa that he was not a member of the mobilisation committee when in fact he was.

One PF member wrote in one of their WhatsApp groups: “I heard yesterday but I couldn’t believe until I read the story today. Too bad indeed, a very committed young man, a visionary leader he is, very quick to understand and wanting to do a right thing for the sake of mother Zambia. Blood is thicker than water, the next thing we are going to hear is he is in Mansa talking to his mother and his family members and the rest of his close friends and later they will all join his new political party and there will be no more bana Kabwato we used to see. I am talking about my young comrade John Kangwa, a former Copperbelt mobilisation member. He has joined the UPND party.”

Kangwa’s mother, Theresa Kangwa Yankonde is one of late PF founder Michael Sata’s staunch supporters who is popularly known as bana Kabwato because of her stylish mock-boat she postures herself with on her head.

Also known as bana Hara, she is a PF official in Mansa and her restaurant hosts a flurry of party activities in political times.

Another one wrote: “Good morning family, John Kangwa, a media committee member has defected to the UPND. In whatever situation, we may feel not comfortable with, please find it in your hearts to bring it out to the leadership and not think otherwise we are all here to grow our mighty party, PF. United we stand, divided we fall. All the best our teammates.”

Several PF officials have privately called Kangwa, asking him to reverse his decision.

But in an interview, Kangwa said his conscience told him to do so.

“A time comes in one’s life when you have to think about the country you are going to leave for your children. Basically, this is a conscience decision. The UPND has been maligned as a regional party which is not correct and that nonsense has to be stopped because we are talking about the future of our children,” Kangwa said. “Personally, I want to be on the right side of history. We can’t be teaching our children to hurt others and expect them to remain living peacefully when we are gone. It’s morally wrong to accuse others of being tribal, being regional simply because you are benefiting from it politically. How will posterity judge us?”

He said it was everyone’s duty to defend the future and unity of the country.

Kangwa stressed that poor leadership coupled with unprecedented corruption in the current PF leadership was the reason for his decision to join the opposition.

“We have one country, and it is our collective responsibility for us to defend its future and that of the generations to come. The Zambian people, president Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND remain the only voice for the poor and [we] hope to repair the damage caused by the PF and its poor leadership,” said Kangwa. “…rising unemployment and poverty, cost of living, sustained depreciation of the kwacha, the breakdown in the rule of law, and the general lack of economic direction our country faces. The poverty levels, particularly here on the Copperbelt, have continued to rise for our people while those who hold political positions and their associates become richer at the expense of taxpayers through illegality.”