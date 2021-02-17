NO WINES, CHAMPAGNE…work just started, country needs deliverance – HH

WORK has just started, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has declared.

Yesterday, the electoral body of the UPND elective general assembly declared Hichilema as the opposition party’s newly elected (unopposed) president.

70 other officials (50 males and 20 females) were declared as National Management Committee (NMC) members, after they emerged victorious in the February 14 vote.

100 plus people had filed in their nomination papers but others lost.

The general assembly was virtually held in all the 10 provincial centres, and at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka.

Civil society personalities Judith Mulenga, Pamela Chisanga and McDonald Chipenzi formed the electoral body as chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary, respectively.

According to the UPND amended constitution, the party president can nominate up to 20 people to be NMC members, on top of the 70 elected ones.

This means the full NMC is made up of 70 elected officials, 20 nominated and 10 provincial chairpersons, headed by the party president.

A total of 157,924 votes were cast and the highest NMC candidate (Mutale Nalumango) nationally polled 2,051 votes while the lowest Harrison Phiri had 931.

The rest of the NMC members are Patrick Mucheleka (2,020), William Banda (1,933), Cornelius Mweetwa (1,905), Gary Nkombo (1,885), Andrew Banda (1,883), Charles Kakoma (1,877), Doreen Mwamba (1,828), Sylvia Masebo (1,822), Bernard Mpundu (1,741), Jack Mwiimbu (1,735), Levy Ngoma (1,721), Elias Mubanga (1,693), Mulambo Haimbe (1,661), Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane (1,651), Romeo Kangombe (1,647), Rodrick Chewe (1,530), Ambrose Lufuma (1,518), Grace Kasese Chibwa (1,505), George Sinkala (1,499), Kangwa Chileshe (1,499), Isidore Tetamashimba (1,485), Martha Mushipe (1,467), and Elijah Muchima (1,451).

Others are Gilbert Liswaniso (1,450), Christopher Mwaba (1,441), Douglas Syakalima (1,440), Gilles Yambayamba (1,423), Isaac Mukuka (1, 385), Brenda Tambatamba (1,377), Subeta Mutelo (1,377), Salome Mwanakatwe (1,374), Percy Chanda (1, 366), Felix Ngoma (1,313), Charles Kaisala (1,302), Jairo Simbeye (1,292), Stanley Kakubo (1, 283), Gerald Sikazwe (1, 276), John Chinyanta (1,257), Gladys Tavaris (1,256), Mutinta Buumba Mazoka (1,212), Collins Maoma (1,211), Newton Samakai (1,208), Samantha Matambo (1,206), Mulilo Kabesha (2,190), Joseph Katolo (2,184), Daniel Chisala (1,178), Credo Nanjuwa, Elina Sakala Mutelo, Edith Kamanga and Trevor Mwiinde (1,113).

The final names on the list are Watson Lumba (1, 103), Teddy Mwewa Chisha (1, 103), Brian Kambita (1,099), Stephen Chikota (1, 088), Frank Tayali (1,072), Clarissa Chikamba (1,057), Namakau Kabwiku (1,051), Helen Mulenga (1, 025), Daphine Chabu (1,017), Likando Mufalali (992), Frazer Moonde (985), Loveness Malambo (980), Bob Sakahilu (967), Prudence Chinama (963), Kenneth Ng’ona (961), Sibote Sibote (945), Elizabeth Lungu (943), and Brigadier General Gershom Chungu (936).

Closing the UPND general assembly where he went through unopposed, Hichilema told the new leadership that he does not expect them to wine and pop champagnes but reflect on what they will deliver to the expectation of the party and Zambians.

He noted that over six million people followed the UPND general assembly on the first day and that some people, in apparent reference to the PF, were scared.

He told the PF not to worry, saying “we will look after you unlike what you have done to others.”

Hichilema thanked all those that were involved on delivering the virtual general assembly.

He described the general assembly as very successful against the wishes of some people.

“I am told they are learning very hard how to do it,” Hichilema said.

He congratulated chairperson of the independent electoral commission of the general assembly Judith Mulenga, vice chairperson Pamela Chisanga and McDonald Chipenzi for their “exemplary work”.

He also congratulated Gary Nkombo and his elections committee, telling them they had passed the test.

“There are times I had to be stern on them to get this day done properly, because that is what we are here to do for this country. To do things properly,” Hichilema said. “Very complicated process, very complicated voting scheme, process, never done before but it was driven by the objective set in our constitution and you have passed the test.”

Hichilema said the complication was deliberate, knowing that “we are capable to do more than complicated things for this country”.

“The price of national unity was imbedded there; 10 provinces of our country to come on the table, and they have come on the table. It tells you that this country is multi-ethnic; it’s imbedded in our constitution, what a great constitution! That’s why I am proud to be UPND, you should be proud to be UPND,” Hichilema said.

He said the UPND had delivered for democracy the nation decided to return to in 1991.

He said despite the brutality it had faced, UPND had an obligation to maintain the nation as a true democracy.

Hichilema told his members that they were all required to help in achieving the democratic feat.

He told the members that there was no loser in the electoral process but only winners.

“All of you are winners, everybody is a winner today, that’s how my mind works – because we are talented differently but each one of us has a role to play in this bigger agenda. There is no loser, please, hear me out. We all won, democracy has won, citizens of this country have won,” Hichilema said. “Because we have all won, step one, the next step is to work even harder to deliver this party into government so that we can liberate the people of Zambia. This is just a step, work has just started, all of us,

those who contested, those who will be placed in different roles from today and those who have assumed national management roles.”

Hichilema told the new officials that immediately they assume their positions, they must get worried on how they would deliver beyond to expectation of not only the party but also the nation.

“I don’t expect wines and champagnes out there. I expect reflection from this moment because I have been reflecting myself that how shall we deliver for the people?” Hichilema said.

He recalled that after assuming the party presidency in 2006, he had said there was no happiness as there was more work to be done.

“And that becomes more relevant now than even in 2006 because the country needs deliverance,” he said.

He emphasised on members not celebrating what had transpired as they had an obligation to save the dilapidated nation.

Hichilema told those that had taken up positions that “in that meeting room, there will be serious counseling of each other”.

“I too need counseling,” Hichilema said.

He also said the next stage of the process was to deal with inadequacies that arose from the electoral process where only 29 per cent women were elected to positions.

Hichilema assured that more than 31 per cent women will be in management after the second phase.

He said the UPND constitution provides a mechanism to address the shortfalls

Hichilema said all ethnicities were on the UPND table and that any inadequacies would be dealt with through other constitutional provisions.

He said on the UPND cabinet table, there would be ministers from all the 10 provinces of the country.

“That’s our commitment, that’s how serious we are about reuniting this country,” he said.

Hichilema told the newly elected officials that it was fine for them to work their Facebook pages that they had won but from last night they should reach out to their colleagues they know feel unhappy.

“The obligation is yours who are on the table. During intraparty elections from the wards, constituency, district, provinces, I was accused of siding with losers. A lot of people from the provinces called me angrily ‘why are you talking to losers’; I said because I am different from you,” he explained.

Hichilema said what he did was biblical and he went to the houses of those that lost to console them.

He said it was for that reason that there were no resignations countrywide.

“That is leadership, so be a leader from this moment and reach out to someone who you know is not happy because we need everybody. That is the unity we talk about. You can’t talk about national unity before you talk about unity in the family,” Hichilema said.

He promised nothing more than hard and focused work to deliver opportunities and better lives for all Zambians.

He said he sets very high targets for himself.

“That is why we are hurt when some people are destroying our country…it hurts to see people destroying this country, children going to bed hungry, a school age child not going to school, someone dying from COVID-19 just because there is no oxygen at the hospital yet they are driving VXs, [flying] Gulfstream. I am not available for that gulfstream, it must be translated into oxygen for hospitals, bursaries for our children,” said Hichilema.