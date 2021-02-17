PeP hails UPND convention

THE Patriots for Economic Progress has commended the UPND and its leadership for holding a successful general assembly over the weekend.

In a statement, PeP leader Sean Tembo said the importance of intraparty democracy cannot be overemphasised in Zambia.

He said it is critical that officials renew their mandate from the general membership of the party.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to encourage other political parties which have not yet gone for a convention to do so. Speaking for ourselves, we held our inaugural convention on 18th November 2016 and our next convention is slated for December of this year,” Tembo said.

He said PeP hopes that every political party that aspires to contest this year’s general elections would first go to a convention without excuse.

Tembo said the fact that the UPND has been able to successfully hold its convention despite the COVID-19 pandemic means that any other party can equally do so.

“The COVID-19 pandemic should not be used as an excuse by any political party for not holding a convention. Already we have seen that some political parties such as the Patriotic Front have commenced the adoption process for potential contestants in the upcoming general elections without first holding a convention,” he noted. “Such lack of intraparty democracy is detrimental to the overall development of democracy in the nation and should be frowned upon by all well-meaning Zambians.”

Tembo said it’s his understanding that PF structures that decide which party members should contest in the upcoming general elections should be structures that have been elected by the general membership at a convention and not structures that have been handpicked by a single person – president Edgar Lungu – over the years.

He said such practices were not democratic but dictatorial and therefore, the PF should have first held a convention before commencing on the adoption process.

Tembo said democracy is not a jacket that one wore in the morning and took off in the afternoon.

“Democracy should be a way of life, and should be embedded in all institutions especially political parties,” said Tembo.