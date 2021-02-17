Which press freedom does Lungu believe in?

Edgar Lungu say, “I am a firm believer of press freedom…”
Does Edgar really know what it means to believe in press freedom?
What firm believer in press freedom can Edgar really claim to be? Let him claim to be a firm believer in the ruthless closure of news media outlets and people will understand.
Who hasn’t seen what Edgar has done to critical newspapers, television and radio stations? Firm believers in press freedom don’t do what Edgar did to The Post and Prime TV and other news media outlets!
This is a ruthless, merciless and very cruel tyrant who pretends or claims to firmly believe in press freedom when he is nothing but a firm enemy of press freedom. Why does Edgar always claim to be what he isn’t?
Anyway, no one says they don’t believe in press freedom. Even the worst dictators claim they believe in press freedom while they are busy destroying and repressing the media.
It’s clear that all this talk about Edgar firmly believing in press freedom is a lie, a falsehood. It’s all part of his hypocrisy, pretence.
But we know that no man, for any considerable period, can wear one face to himself and another to the multitude, without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true. The true beliefs always surface, manifest themselves.
One who is truly a firm believer in press freedom cannot do what Edgar has done to the Zambian media since coming to power in 2015.
