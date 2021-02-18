Eastern Water engages debt collectors to recover over K13m

EASTERN Water and Sanitation Company (EWSC) has engaged debt collectors to recover about K13.1 million in unpaid water bills from customers.

And the water utility is concerned about the status of the dumpsite near the river that leads to one of its dams.

In an interview, EWSC public relations officer Moses Nsunge said the external debt collectors were already on the ground in Chipata.

“The reason why we have opted to go this route is due to the fact that since we suspended the disconnections in March 2020, most of our customers decided to go on a payment holiday. So we have seen a rapid increase of debt of the customers that are owing us,” he said. “As of close of 2020, the debt was somewhere around K13.1 million. So, it shows you that the debt portfolio had continued to rise and so we needed to act as accompany.”

Nsunge said the water utility has since handed over problematic accounts to debt collectors.

“We had requested that those customers that are having challenges to settle bills with us should enter into a cash payment plan or to at least visit us so that we could enter into a certain agreement that will help us understand how they plan to settle their bills,” Nsunge said. “But for those that have not approached us and have not even signed any payment plan with us we have decided to hand them over to the external debt collectors to help us collect these uncollected bills.”

He said the company relied on the same money for water purification and other related services.

“If we have a challenge to collect money then it will also be difficult for us to continue providing clean water to our people. This is the reason we think this is the best time for us to just use other means in order to collect what belongs to us. So far, we have handed over about 3,000 customers in Chipata to the debt collectors,” said Nsunge.

And Nsunge said it would be of interest to the company to see that the Chipata dumpsite was relocated to avoid possible water contamination.

He said the run off from the dumpsite usually ends up in the stream that leads to the company’s dams.