FIFA MONITORING FAZ EVENTS

FIFA has warned that it will closely monitor events leading up to the February 27 FAZ annual general meeting.

And the two FIFA letters that FAZ has released to the government have cleared falsehoods being peddled that Football House may be hiding some contents therein.

After FIFA sent correspondence to FAZ allowing the association to resume the elections after being satisfied with a virtual meeting held with aggrieved parties, there have been accusations of dishonesty directed at football house by those that feel the decision is not in their favour.

FIFA has a strict policy of communicating to its affiliates only but still the government of the Republic of Zambia has demanded that FAZ must forward the FIFA correspondence which FAZ has done.

On Tuesday, Ministry of Sports permanent secretary Dr John Phiri wrote to FAZ accusing the association of disregarding minister Emmanuel Mulenga’s efforts to iron out football problems by not being the one to announce the final FIFA guidance.

On 24th November 2020, FIFA wrote to FAZ after the 5th November virtual stakeholders’ meeting asking the association to avail FIFA a detailed electoral roadmap for concluding the elections having heard from both parties.

“Dear General Secretary, we refer to our video conference call held on 5 November 2020, by means of which we welcomed the participation of the Minister of Sports, the National Sports Council Chairman, the FAZ President and General Secretary, as well as one out of three invited alleged aggrieved parties in presence of his lawyer. On this occasion, we heard the different positions put forward by each participant and we are of the view that FAZ shall resume the remaining steps of the electoral process-which was put on hold last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic-as soon as possible. In this context, we kindly urge FAZ to provide us with a detailed roadmap to elections by no later than 30 November 2020. We thank you for taking note of the above and remain at your disposal in case of queries,” read the letter in full, signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer, Véron Mosengo-Omba and copied to CAF.

Then yesterday, February 17, 2021, FIFA wrote another letter affirming that elections proceed as proposed in the correspondences between FIFA and FAZ and that the world governing body would closely monitor events leading up to the elective AGM due on 27th February.

“We refer to our last correspondence of 24th November 2020 by means of which we recommended FAZ to resume its electoral process following our virtual meeting of 5th November 2020 held with FAZ and the local stakeholders.”

“We also refer to your letter of 27th November 2020 informing us about the FAZ elections to be held by the end of February 2021, as well as our request of 3 February 2021 to be provided with the official convocation in due course. We are therefore in receipt of your letter dated 12th February 2021 by means of which (i) you confirmed that all FAZ stakeholders have now been informed that elections will take place on 27th February 2021; and (ii) you requested FIFA to deploy a FIFA observer to the relevant elective general assembly. Bearing in mind the above, we welcome the last steps of this electoral process being eventually finalised. Rest assured that we will keep monitoring the situation closely until 27th February 2021. In this respect, we shall inform you in due course of the presence of a FIFA observer on the occasion of the aforementioned elective general assembly. We thank you for taking note of the above and remain at your disposal in case of queries,” read the second letter in full signed by Mosengo-Omba.

FAZ has since proceeded with elections with Muchinga province done yesterday.